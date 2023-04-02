Hawkeye fans pack Carver-Hawkeye Arena for Iowa women’s basketball team’s NCAA Tournament national championship game

The Hawkeyes fell, 102-85, to the LSU Tigers, but fans felt the experience was worth it.

Fans react after the 2023 NCAA Second Round women’s basketball game between No.2 Iowa and No.10 Georgia at a sold-out Carver Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Lady Bulldogs, 74-66.

For Hawkeye fans who couldn’t make the 800-mile trek to Dallas for the Iowa women’s basketball team’s NCAA Tournament national championship game on Sunday, Carver-Hawkeye Arena opened its doors.

The team’s home arena in Iowa City held a free watch party kicking off at 1:30 p.m. to see junior guard Caitlin Clark and company square off against the third-seeded LSU Tigers in the final game of their historic 2023 season.

A watch party was planned for Friday night’s Final Four matchup against the defending champion South Carolina Gamecocks, which the Hawkeyes won, 77-73, but was canceled amid a tornado warning in the area.

But sunny, 60-degree weather on Sunday helped Iowa fans get to the party and fill the entire east side — almost half of the arena’s 15,000-person capacity — to watch the game on the jumbotron over the court.

Before the game even started, Iowa fans treated this one like any other home game, chanting their usual “Let’s go Hawks” and cheering on their feet for the announcement of the Hawkeyes’ starting lineup. The band and spirit squad were in full effect too, including a shirt toss to fans and the full-court putt challenge.

University of Iowa freshmen Jack Maniatis, Nick Buggemi, and Ty Chamberlin attended the watch party to cheer the team on with other Hawkeye fans.

“I got to say the atmosphere [is why I came],” Maniatis said. “I mean, going to a bar [to watch] is cool, but when you’re with a couple thousand people rooting for the same team, it’s a different feeling.”

The crowd erupted with Clark’s first of eight three-pointers as well as for the officiating calls it disagreed with throughout the game The crowd quieted as LSU guard Jasmine Carson got hot from deep with five threes in the first half alone.

Iowa fans were re-energized as the team mounted a comeback early in the third quarter but soon fell silent as the Hawkeyes lost hope late in the second half. They quietly exited the arena with their heads hung low as the final buzzer sounded, confirming a 102-85 win for the Tigers’ first NCAA title.

Despite the loss, Buggemi thinks the watch party’s attendance demonstrates the Iowa community’s support for the team’s tournament run and, beyond basketball, successful Hawkeye sports teams in general.

“Now seeing this women’s team get to the national stage, especially with Caitlin and all the other girls, rallying around trying to get to this national championship, it’s fun,” Buggemi said. “Everybody just wants to be a part of a winning culture.”

Tracy Walker and her daughter, who is a student at the UI, did not watch the team much this season except for its tournament run, but they were in attendance for the championship game.

Walker, who lives in Seattle, Washington, felt coming to the arena to watch was worth it and would certainly do it again.

“I just think it’s a great way to bring the community together and in a nice environment [that is] family-friendly [and] easy to get to,” Walker said. “It was a great atmosphere [and] so much fun to have everyone here and together.

Although she was disappointed for seniors Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock to end their Iowa careers this way, Walker looked back on the season with a happier perspective.

“It’s so amazing,” she said. “Honestly, I just think that they should be proud of what they did.”