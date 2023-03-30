Stake.us is a social casino that offers many games. The operator sets itself apart from the competition with its diverse selection of the best Stake Casino games, including slots, live dealer games, and Stake Originals that are exclusive to the platform.

This article explores the best Stake casino games in each category, highlighting their unique features and gameplay. It also discusses tips for playing the best games at Stake, including taking advantage of promotions and playing games with the highest RTPs.

An overview of Stake Casino games

With thousands of games to choose from, including fan favorites and brand-new releases, the fun never ends at Stake.us. One of the most popular game categories offered by this innovative operator is slots, with an abundance of options to satisfy every type of player. From Egyptian to zombie, mythical to Asian, and action adventure to fantasy, the themes and gameplay styles of these slots are incredibly diverse and feature-rich.

Beyond slots, Stake.us also features a range of table games, as well as the highly sought-after live dealer titles that are rare at other social casinos. In addition, Stake.us stands out from the crowd thanks to its collection of Stake Originals. These branded games are exclusive to the platform and add unique twists to popular casino classics like roulette and keno. With so many choices available, the ability to filter and sort games by popularity, among other criteria, makes it easy for you to quickly find the best Stake casino game to suit your playing style.

Top picks:

Best Stake Original: Dice

Dice Best slot game: Gates of Olympus

Gates of Olympus Best live casino game: Stake live roulette

Stake live roulette Best table game: Roulette

The best Stake casino games in each category

Picking the best Stake casino games ultimately depends on your individual preferences and requirements. Nevertheless, after taking into account various factors such as usability, features, and house edge, there are numerous games that stand out from the rest at Stake. Below is an in-depth look at these games to help you better understand the standout options in each main category.

Best Stake Original: Dice

Dice is an exclusive Stake Original game that offers a straightforward and entertaining gaming experience on all devices. Unlike traditional dice games like Craps or Sic Bo, Dice on Stake.us involves rolling a virtual 100-sided dice, making it fun to play while keeping it easy to understand.

Plus, with a low house edge of only 1%, this game not only offers a quick and simple way to get started but also provides an excellent chance of winning. So if you’re looking for a simple online game of chance that’s free to play and offers fast-paced action, Dice is definitely worth a try.

Best slot game: Gates of Olympus

This Ancient Greece-inspired slot game has quickly become a favorite among online slot enthusiasts since its release in 2021. Gates of Olympus features six reels, five rows, and 20 paylines. Zeus himself serves as the scatter symbol, appearing on all reels and paying out on any position where it lands. If you hit a minimum of four scatters during a round, you’ll activate the free spins round, where you’ll be given fifteen free spins to play with.

Additionally, there are five lower-value gem symbols, while the high-value symbols include a goblet, sand timer, ring, and golden crown.

Although there are no wild symbols in Gates of Olympus, the bonus rounds add an extra level of excitement, and the low house edge of just 3.50% is worth mentioning. One unique feature is the tumble feature, which kicks in every time you land a winning combination. The winning symbols are removed from the reels, and new symbols take their place, with a new payout calculation following. If this results in another winning combination, the process repeats. The tumbles continue until no new winning combinations are formed.

Best live dealer game: Stake live roulette

Live dealer games can be hard to find at social casinos, which is why Stake.us stands out as one of the industry-leading brands in the scene. Live roulette is, without a doubt, one of the best and most popular live dealer games found at Stake.us. One of the main reasons behind its popularity is that it is easy to understand and play. The basic concept of the game is simple – you bet on where a ball will land on a spinning wheel. This simplicity makes it accessible to players of all skill levels.

Another reason why live roulette has become so popular at Stake.us because it offers an immersive and interactive gaming experience. Unlike traditional online roulette games that use computer-generated outcomes, live roulette is hosted by a real-life dealer who spins the wheel and interacts with players in real time. This level of interactivity is a major draw for players, as it creates a more authentic, engaging, and social gaming experience.

You can watch the action unfold in real-time and interact with the dealer and other players at the table through a live chat feature.

Best table game: Blackjack

If you’re a fan of Blackjack, then you’ll love the gaming experience at Stake.us. You can enjoy the thrill of racing to 21 with one of the most widely-played, fast-paced card games out there. This classic game of strategy is a top pick at Stake.us thanks to its simple rules and gameplay, which appeal to players of all experience levels.

What sets Blackjack apart is the element of strategy and skill involved, adding an extra layer of excitement to the gameplay. And with an incredibly low house edge of 0.50%, it’s a popular choice for players who want to maximize their winning potential.

What’s so good about the games at Stake?

Stake.us sets itself apart from the crowd with its diverse selection of games sourced from leading developers, and also by featuring exclusive Stake Originals that can’t be found elsewhere. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to why Stake.us is a top choice for gaming enthusiasts. Here are some of the standout features that make the casino games at Stake.us truly special.

Mobile friendly games

Experience seamless gameplay on the go or from the comfort of your own home with Stake.us, where you can access your favorite games on your mobile phone or tablet. The best part? No downloads necessary. These mobile games run smoothly, load quickly, and feature top-notch support whenever you need it. Enjoy the freedom to play anywhere, anytime with Stake.us.

Industry favorites

All social casinos offer free-to-play games, but few offer the chance to play industry favorites without making a purchase. That’s where Stake.us comes in, standing out from the rest with its vast selection of games, including exclusive Stake Originals that can’t be found anywhere else.

But that’s not all; Stake.us also offers free versions of popular games from top-tier developers such as Hacksaw Gaming and Pragmatic Play. Because of this, you can enjoy industry favorites without risking any money.

No purchase necessary

Stake.us is dedicated to providing a completely free gaming experience. Because of this, you can play with both Gold Coins and Stake Cash immediately after signing up without any payment required. You can claim your free Gold Coins and Stake Cash via daily login bonuses, races, loyalty rewards, giveaways, and rakeback. Speaking of rakeback, you can use the code CRYPTGAMBL for a 5% rakeback on losses.

Prize redemption options

Unlike Gold Coins, which have no monetary value and can’t be exchanged or redeemed for other currencies, Stake Cash can be redeemed for prizes. To redeem your Stake Cash, you’ll need to play through the amount at least 3x before it becomes eligible for redemption. This rollover requirement applies only to Stake Cash, so if you buy Gold Coins and receive 10 Stake Cash as a bonus, you must play through at least 30 Stake Cash before redeeming them. You can track the progress of your Stake Cash rollover in your redemption section until it’s complete.

Conclusion – Helping you find the best Stake casino games for your style

Stake.us is an excellent choice for gaming enthusiasts who are looking for a social casino that offers a wide range of games, including slots, from Pragmatic Play and exclusive Stake Originals. The platform’s standout features, such as mobile-friendly games, industry favorites, and the ability to redeem Stake Cash for prizes, make it a popular choice among players.

This article has highlighted the best Stake casino games in each category, including Dice, Gates of Olympus, Stake live roulette, and Blackjack, and provided tips for playing them to maximize your chances of winning. With this information, you’ll be better equipped to find the best Stake casino games for your playing style and get the most from your gaming experience.