11 Best Criminal Defense Attorney Strategies (How to Win)

Criminal defense attorneys need strategies to enable them to fight a case and the aim is to win. Their strategies will involve legal actions and legal arguments to attempt to get charges dismissed and ensure their client walks free. They work hard to find flaws in the prosecution’s arguments and impose doubt on criminal elements that are produced in court. Let’s explore some of the best strategies used by criminal defense attorneys in the courtroom.

Beyond Reasonable Doubt

According to the laws of the United States, the jury must have no doubt that the defendant is absolutely guilty. Every piece of evidence needs to point to the defendant having committed the crime they are being charged with, with no other plausible explanation. The more serious the crime, the higher the expectation on the burden of proof.

Accident

Most offenses are proven that the violator commits the offense intentionally, so the defense attorney will try to prove that the offense was unintentional. If the attorney can prove there was no intention, there will be a fair defense against the charges.

Mistaken Identity

Witnesses can be accused of not fully recognizing the perpetrator especially if their description was vague and only loosely fits that of the defendant. This may have led the witness to assume that the perpetrator is the defendant. The witness could even be trying to cover the fact that they committed the crime.

Alibi

If the defense attorney is able to show that the defendant was somewhere else at the time the crime was committed, they can prove that their defendant is not guilty of the alleged crime. It’s not physically possible to be in two places at one time.