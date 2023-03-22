Iowa men’s basketball players Ahron Ulis, Josh Ogundele enter transfer portal

Iowa guard Ahron Ulis dribbles the ball during a basketball game Iowa and Iowa State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Dec. 8, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 75-56. Ulis scored eight points and collected seven rebounds.

Iowa men’s basketball players Ahron Ulis and Josh Ogundele each entered the transfer portal Monday afternoon.

Ulis, a junior guard, started 27 of the 32 games he played in 2022-23. The Chicago product produced compiled averages of 6.1 points, 2.1 assists, and 1.6 rebounds per contest this past year.

“I want to thank the Iowa coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to play college basketball at this level and become a Big Ten champion,” Ulis said in a release. “I also would like to thank my teammates and fans for embracing and supporting me over the past three years. I have built lifelong relationships and brotherhoods during my time as a Hawkeye. With that being said, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal and begin my next journey as a student-athlete.”

Ogundele, a junior big man, played 38 contests over his three seasons at Iowa, averaging under five minutes per game.

“Being a part of three NCAA Tournament teams and winning a Big Ten championship with my teammates is something that I am extremely thankful for and will forever cherish,” Ogundele said in a release. “Thank you to my teammates, coaching staff, and fans for embracing me over the past three years. At this time, I believe it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal as I continue to chase my dreams.”

Ogundele entered the transfer portal last offseason before returning to the Hawkeyes.

“We are all appreciative of Ahron and Josh’s contributions to our program the past three years,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said in a release. “Both were good teammates on three NCAA Tournament teams and helped us win a Big Ten championship. Both Ahron and Josh have bright futures. My staff and I will assist both players during this transition.”