Gambling+Regulations+and+Their+Impact+on+the+American+Industry

In the mid-to-late 90s, online gambling first got its start. Web poker became incredibly popular, and the iGaming industry was up and running. From poker to slots, to roulette, and of course, sports betting, online gambling is now a multi-billion-dollar industry. However, the USA’s laws are pretty strict regarding gambling online. So, let’s examine the regulations.

First of all, it is worth noting that these regulations only apply to real money casinos, not social ones. Simply put, real money casinos receive and pay real money, while social casinos use fake money in wagers. If you are interested in gambling as a fun pastime, we suggest giving social casinos a go. If you want to play for stakes, then real-money casinos are what you want to see.

The Supreme Court has overturned the federal ban on online gambling in recent years. In doing so, they’ve allowed states to make their minds up regarding online gambling laws and regulations. So far, only a handful of states have fully legalized online gambling. Those are the following:

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

West Virginia

Delaware

Michigan

Nevada (though only online poker)

All six states have legalized online poker, while five have fully legalized all forms of online gambling, including slots, roulette, blackjack, etc. In other words, residents of these states should have no trouble accessing legal US-player casinos and playing their favorite games.

Sports betting is a lot more popular. States are much more likely to legalize online sportsbooks than online casinos. The fact that sports wagering online is legal in 41 states, including Iowa, proves the fact—reasons why vary. We can’t say whether it is because sports are a lot more popular than casinos or simply because most don’t consider sports betting to be gambling per se, we can’t say. We can say that Iowan sports bettors, especially NFL fans, can have their fun much easier than gamblers.

Offshore Gambling

Many believe they can circumvent online gambling restrictions by playing at offshore casinos. However, it is illegal for offshore gambling sites to allow American gamblers to play if the United States government does not license the website. More importantly, individual states may have different offshore betting and gambling laws. Gamblers should check their local laws before jumping headfirst into an offshore website.