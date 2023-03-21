Gambling Regulations and Their Impact on the American Industry
Gambling is an inseparable part of human society. Since the oldest civilizations, people have invested their hard-earned money in the outcome of games, sports, or other competitive events. And while the practice has remained throughout history, it has undoubtedly undergone changes. Whether due to the changing tides of culture or due to legal restrictions, gambling has evolved in one way or another and continues to do so well into the 21st century.
Despite being heavily regulated, gambling is still a massively successful industry in the United States. A study done in 2008 discovered that the industry had generated a gross revenue exceeding $90 billion. Eight years later, a different study found that game taxes contribute over $8 billion in state and local taxes. Finally, according to the American Gaming Association, gaming is a $240 billion industry in the United States of America.
But as we said, severe legal restrictions exist on the gambling industry in the United States. In this article, we would like to review those regulations and discuss how they impact the industry.
Regulations on Online Gambling
In the mid-to-late 90s, online gambling first got its start. Web poker became incredibly popular, and the iGaming industry was up and running. From poker to slots, to roulette, and of course, sports betting, online gambling is now a multi-billion-dollar industry. However, the USA’s laws are pretty strict regarding gambling online. So, let’s examine the regulations.
First of all, it is worth noting that these regulations only apply to real money casinos, not social ones. Simply put, real money casinos receive and pay real money, while social casinos use fake money in wagers. If you are interested in gambling as a fun pastime, we suggest giving social casinos a go. If you want to play for stakes, then real-money casinos are what you want to see.
The Supreme Court has overturned the federal ban on online gambling in recent years. In doing so, they’ve allowed states to make their minds up regarding online gambling laws and regulations. So far, only a handful of states have fully legalized online gambling. Those are the following:
- New Jersey
- Pennsylvania
- West Virginia
- Delaware
- Michigan
- Nevada (though only online poker)
All six states have legalized online poker, while five have fully legalized all forms of online gambling, including slots, roulette, blackjack, etc. In other words, residents of these states should have no trouble accessing legal US-player casinos and playing their favorite games.
Sports betting is a lot more popular. States are much more likely to legalize online sportsbooks than online casinos. The fact that sports wagering online is legal in 41 states, including Iowa, proves the fact—reasons why vary. We can’t say whether it is because sports are a lot more popular than casinos or simply because most don’t consider sports betting to be gambling per se, we can’t say. We can say that Iowan sports bettors, especially NFL fans, can have their fun much easier than gamblers.
Offshore Gambling
Many believe they can circumvent online gambling restrictions by playing at offshore casinos. However, it is illegal for offshore gambling sites to allow American gamblers to play if the United States government does not license the website. More importantly, individual states may have different offshore betting and gambling laws. Gamblers should check their local laws before jumping headfirst into an offshore website.
Despite this, there is no federal law that prohibits offshore gambling. The only necessary thing is that the US government licenses the website. In other words, prospective gamblers must examine the licenses afforded to the website of their choice and ensure that the USA issues one. Looking for a gambling license is imperative no matter what the case is, so this step should not present a problem.
Crypto Gambling
The USA has no regulations regarding cryptocurrency. The crypto market is completely decentralized and unregulated in the USA. So, what does this mean for crypto-based gambling? Well, the practice is neither legal nor illegal. In other words, the legal status of both cryptocurrency and crypto gambling remains undefined in the USA. There are a lot of US-licensed sportsbooks and online casinos that accept crypto-based deposits and issue crypto withdrawals. This means there are legal ways to gamble using cryptocurrency.
Conclusion
The gambling laws and regulations in the USA are relatively strict, especially regarding online gambling. However, playing the most popular casino games online is still possible despite the strict rules. Legal offshore websites, legal US gambling sites, or social casinos are options for anyone looking to have fun. Lastly, it is worth noting that many are lobbying for the legalization of online gambling. Experts are predicting that, in the future, the practice will be legal throughout the country.