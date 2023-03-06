State Auditor Rob Sand demands athletic director Gary Barta leave UI before approving racial discrimination settlement funds

The UI is requesting the state use $2 million in taxpayer funds to pay out a racial discrimination lawsuit.

Iowa’s State Auditor Rob Sand said Monday morning he will vote against using the general taxpayer fund for a settlement agreement between the University of Iowa and former Iowa football players unless athletic director Gary Barta is no longer employed at the university.

“I’m a University of Iowa graduate; my mom is, my dad is,” Sand said in media availability on Monday morning. “There’s a certain point at which these colors need to serve the people who attended the institution and the taxpayers who pay for the institution. There’s a certain point at which an institution needs to communicate to the public that it isn’t just a group of insiders protecting each other — that’s what I think this settlement feels like unless Barta’s gone.”

On Monday, the UI and state Board of Regents reached a settlement agreement with 12 former Iowa football players who accused the football program of racial discrimination. The settlement agreement amounts to a total of $4.2 million, with $2 million being paid by the state and $2.2 million by Iowa Athletics.

This is the first time the UI has requested the state use taxpayer funds to pay out a settlement.

The Iowa Athletics department has settled multiple discrimination lawsuits over the last 10 years, including $6.5 million to former field hockey coach Tracey Greisbaum and her partner, Jane Meyer, in 2017, in a Title IX lawsuit and $400,000 to four women’s swimmers in 2021 in a separate suit.

Iowa Athletics also had a scandal surrounding former official Peter Gray, who was accused of sexually harassing athletes in 2012.

Sand is demanding Barta resign from the UI and forfeit all severance or other pay before he approves any settlement money from taxpayer dollars

“Under Gary Barta’s leadership at the University of Iowa Athletics Department, we’ve had Peter Gray scandal plus three instances of discrimination totaling nearly $7 million in damages (setting aside other suits),” Sand said in a statement to other board members. “After the largest settlement, Barta asserted no wrong was done. Now we have a new matter for $4 million more, and for the first time they want part paid from the taxpayers’ General Fund, even though they now collect tens of millions annually thru the Big Ten TV deal.

“Enough is enough. Clear personal accountability is necessary. I will not support taxpayers funding this settlement unless Gary Barta is no longer employed at the University and forfeits any severance or similar pay. I encourage you to join me. Real accountability will help prevent discrimination, protecting both taxpayers and future victims.”

Sand is just one of three members of the state appeals board, which also consists of treasurer of state Roby Smith and department of management director Kraig Paulsen. The board only needs two of three to vote in favor to approve the settlement money. The board meets at 1:30 p.m. on Monday to officially vote, and neither Smith nor Paulsen have announced if they plan to approve or deny the settlement money.

This is a developing story. Check back with The Daily Iowan for updates.