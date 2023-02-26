Senior McKenna Warnock a ‘picture of consistency’ for Iowa women’s basketball

The forward has been a stable piece of the Hawkeyes both on and off the court in her four-year collegiate career.

Iowa women’s basketball senior forward McKenna Warnock walks out to the floor with her family following Iowa women’s basketball’s 86-85 win over Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, Feb. 26. Warnock and fifth-senior senior center Monika Czinano were honored in Senior Day festivities in the Hawkeyes’ final home game of the season.

Throughout her four-year Hawkeye women’s basketball career, forward McKenna Warnock has been a picture of consistency.

As a three-year starter for the Hawkeyes, she’s shot 50 percent or better throughout her career and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021-22.

“She’s just been a picture of consistency for us over the years,” head coach Lisa Bluder said. “… Whether it’s rebounding, whether it’s hitting that key three, whether it’s guarding anybody on the floor, she’s done it all for us.”

Off the court, Warnock is that same consistent person. She’s the one that is always calm, Bluder said, leveling out the Hawkeyes’ other fiery personalities.

“She’s not this really, you know, gregarious personality,” head coach Lisa Bluder said. “She just knows her role, goes and does her job and doesn’t expect a lot of fanfare for it. And she’s exceptional at that. And some players couldn’t do that.”

“She’s just kind of a matter of fact kid, and somebody that you can be really honest with and somebody that you know you’re gonna get a straight shot from,” Bluder added.

Warnock and fifth-year senior center Monika Czinano were honored following Iowa’s last-second 86-85 victory over Indiana on Sunday afternoon.

And the Hawkeyes will be saying goodbye to two of the most consistent players on the roster — both as people and players.

Warnock, who has missed two games because of an injury, is averaging 10.9 points this season. Czinano, starting every game this season, totals 17.2points.

“I think these are two of the most calming people on our team, by far,” junior guard Caitlin Clark said. “And I think you know, they calm each other really well too. And I know McKenna is one that’s never too hot, by any means, or never too cold.”

Both Warnock and Czinano have been in the middle of a three-year reign of dominance for the Hawkeyes. In 2020-21, Iowa fell in the Big Ten Championship Game. In 2021-22, the Hawkeyes were both conference regular season and tournament champions, clinching a hosting spot in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed.

As a projected 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament this season, the Hawkeyes are poised to host again — extending Warnock and Czinano’s careers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“I guess it’s a lot of emotions, but I’m excited, you know, it’s a great opportunity,” Warnock said of her final regular season game at Carver on Friday. “Obviously it’s always fun to play in Carver, so I’m definitely gonna miss that, But, you know, we’re gonna have it again. I’m so excited, I mean, it’s a great game, great atmosphere.”

Warnock technically has another year of eligibility to use, as the NCAA gave all 2020-21 student athletes an extra year because of COVID-19. Her teammates, seniors Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin, both decided to take advantage of the extra year and return to the Hawkeyes in 2023-24.

But Warnock, who is an aspiring dentist, is ending her basketball career following the Hawkeyes’ run in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

“I have six more years of school left, and unfortunately, it’s not something I can do while playing basketball,” Warnock said. “I have a lot more to go. The coaches, I talked with them a lot about it just to kind of see what would work, what wouldn’t work and they were super supportive.”

Warnock considered returning to the Hawkeyes for a fifth season, but she said applying to dental school was a daunting process. Along with her basketball duties, she’s been studying for and taking the entrance exam for dental school. She’ll officially submit her application in June, do interviews at schools throughout November and December and hopefully start dental school in 2024.

But if Warnock did decide to come back for another season, she said there’s no place she’d rather be than at Iowa.

“I would definitely stay here, for sure,” Warnock said. “I don’t think I could find a better atmosphere than here. I think we have the best fans in the country and the best coaching staff.”