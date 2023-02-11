Iowa women’s gymnastics upsets Michigan State in first meet at Xtream Arena

With the Hawkeyes scoring 196.150 to the Spartans’ 195.725, Iowa turned the tables in the final event of the night.

No. 17 Iowa women’s gymnastics upset No. 12 Michigan State on Saturday, posting a 196.150 to the Spartans’ 195.725. At the first-ever collegiate gymnastics meet held at Xtream Arena, fans packed the stands in support of the Hawkeyes.

Head coach Larissa Libby said the new space, which holds 5,000 people compared to Carver-Hawkeye Arena’s 15,000, brought a different dynamic and energy to the team, which was crucial in their success. While attendance was high, Libby said the size and concentration of Xtream Arena played a part in supporting the gymnasts who took the floor.

“We want our fans to be closer,” Libby said. “That’s why we’re trying to switch to this venue to see if we can get our fans to connect more with our student athletes in gymnastics.”

The turnaround

Iowa started on vault while Michigan State took the uneven bars. Seniors JerQuavia Henderson and Linda Zivat held the two highest scores of the rotation out of the Hawkeyes, both earning a 9.900. At the end of the first event, the GymHawks and Spartans were tied with identical scores of 49.250.

After rotating, the Spartans pulled ahead on vault, leading by 0.175 points. The gap widened after the third event, with Michigan State leading by 0.800 points.

Even while behind, the Hawkeyes completely transformed the energy in the arena with junior Adeline Kenlin’s performance on the balance beam. After completing her routine, the audience was chanting “10” repeatedly. Kenlin posted a 9.950 — the second-best balance beam score in Hawkeye history.

Going into the last event — floor exercise for Iowa and the balance beam for Michigan State — the pressure was high. Iowa freshman Hanna Castillo started the event, transforming both the audience and the passion in the arena.

“First up, 9.925 — that sets a big tone change,” Libby said. “The energy, you know, completely changed the entire dynamic of what happened.”

With a few stumbles from the Spartans on the balance beam, the Hawkeyes took the win.

Libby partially credits the ability to stay calm and collected during moments of pressure to Kenlin. She said Kenlin is able to rise from the worst circumstances every time, coming back stronger than ever.

“She makes it okay to make a mistake and stay happy,” Libby said. “She wants everybody to feel the way she does when she finishes.”

Room for growth

Despite their victory, Libby said she was not fully pleased with the scores posted.

“I am not thrilled at how we competed, but the thing with it is they’re learning,” Libby said.

Libby said the mistakes that plagued the Hawkeyes during the meet were the same mistakes the Spartans faced. She said that formerly, both Iowa and Michigan State were poorly ranked teams, and she had higher hopes for these two entirely transformed groups.

“We are both better teams than that,” Libby said. “It would have been nice to be in this venue to square off against each other.”

In turn, Libby also recognized that to have any shot at the Big Ten title, Iowa would have to take down Michigan State — the Spartans were undefeated coming into the match. Coming out of this victory was bittersweet, but Libby said she just hopes these same mistakes aren’t repeated.

“We made a ton of errors. It could have been a disaster,” Libby said. “You have to salvage the great things.”

Up next

The Hawkeyes will return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Feb. 18 to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 5 p.m.