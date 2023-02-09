Best Online Casino in Arizona: Top 3 AZ Casino Legal Alternatives

Real money online casinos are not currently legal in the state of Arizona. However, you have alternatives in the form of sweepstakes and social casinos.

This article will introduce you to the best three online casino alternatives in Arizona, including Stake.us. If you sign up with this operator today using the exclusive promo code: CRYPTGAMBL, you can claim a special 5% rakeback bonus.

Sweepstakes casinos in Arizona offer games of chance for prize winnings.

Regulated by the Arizona Department of Gaming for fairness and legality.

Popular games include slots, blackjack, poker, bingo, and keno.

Are Online Casinos Legal in Arizona?

You cannot play online slots or table games for real money in Arizona. Instead, you can play slots and other casino-style games at sweepstakes and social casinos like Stake.us, BetRivers.net and Fortune Coins. These operators use virtual currencies instead of real money to play the games, making them completely legal.

Gold Coins and Sweeps Coins

One of the big advantages of sweepstakes and social casinos is that you can play the games for free. However, you can also purchase additional virtual currency. Moreover, some sweepstakes casinos even offer you the chance to win cash prizes.

Gold Coins are typically provided upon sign-up so you can start playing right away, and as mentioned, they can be purchased if you want more. However, daily login bonuses are common and allow you to collect more Gold Coins each day you play. Sweeps Coins cannot be bought, but they are often bundled with Gold Coin packages as a free bonus, and they can earn you prizes when used during promotional play.

The Best AZ Online Casino Alternatives

Here’s a quick summary of the top three online casinos in Arizona and what they do best, followed by a more detailed look:

Stake.us – Original games, real sweepstakes prizes and multiple giveaways.

– Original games, real sweepstakes prizes and multiple giveaways. BetRivers.net : The largest games selection and the best quality software providers.

: The largest games selection and the best quality software providers. Fortune Coins: Real cash sweepstakes prizes and over 50 slot games.

Stake.us

Stake.us is the biggest and best-known sweepstakes brand in the US today. It is a highly endorsed brand and the platform hosts its own original games as well as slots, table games and live dealers from renowned games studios, Hacksaw Gaming and Pragmatic Play. You have the chance to win real prizes in the forms of crypto, gift cards and merch.

Pros

High RTP up to 99%

Stake Original games

Provably Fair

Real sweepstakes prizes

BetRivers

This social casino has the closest look and feels to a real money online casino. On top of that, it provides players with the best opportunity to play completely for free. The slots, live games and other casino-style games are provided by some top studios, including Konami, Red Tiger and NetEnt. What really sets BetRivers.net apart from the rest is the inclusion of a social sportsbook.

Pros

Free to play

Massive games selection

Social sportsbook and casino

Top quality software

Fortune Coins

Fortune Coins has a relatively modest game selection that consists of around 50 slots plus a few other casino-style games. However, what this operator does offer is a decent standard of gameplay as well as the chance to win cash prizes through the sweepstakes system. Additionally, the jackpot games give players the chance to win thousands of sweeps coins in a single drop.

Pros

Slots and tables games

Massive jackpots

Real money prizes

Huge welcome bonus

Top Online casino bonuses in Arizona

Stake.us : 5% rakeback with the exclusive promo code: CRYPTGAMBL

: 5% rakeback with the exclusive promo code: BetRivers.net : VC($) 250 free when you register your account

: VC($) 250 free when you register your account Fortune Coins: 140k Gold Coins + 500 Fortune Coins (Sweeps)

Stake.us Exclusive Promo Code

With the promo code: CRYPTGAMBL, you can claim an exclusive 5% rakeback bonus. That every time you place a bet when playing a game at Stake.us, you will get 5% of the house edge back. This does mean that the games with a lower RTP give you a better bonus each time.

However, it is effectively a passive earning bonus that sees you accrue extra coins in the background as you play. At the end of the week, you will receive your bonus in the form of both Gold Coins and Stake Cash.

BetRivers.net Free Virtual Coins

As a new customer at this social casino, you will find 250 VC($) waiting for you in your account when you open it. Given the way that the currency system works here, this bonus is a decent amount that should last you a while. You can also top it up with a reload bonus every four hours. As BetRivers.net is only a social casino, you do not receive any free sweeps with this offer.

Fortune Coins Welcome Bonus

This sweepstakes casino provides the largest of the three top online casinos bonus in Arizona. As a new player, you can claim 140,000 Gold Coins and 500 Fortune Coins (sweepstakes). Your Fortune Coins can be used to play promotional games on the site, and if your balance reaches 5,000 or more, you will be able to exchange them for cash prizes.

Conclusion: Best Online Casino Alternatives in Arizona

Even though online gambling isn’t yet legal in Arizona, at least not for casinos and slots, you still have some close alternatives. As a reminder, if you are looking to play for the chance to win cash prizes, then sweepstakes casinos are the way to go. If you are happy to play slots just for fun, then a straight social casino will suffice. If you choose Stake.us, don’t forget to claim your 5% rakeback bonus today with the promo code: CRYPTGAMBL.

FAQ

Can you play real money online slots in AZ?

Real money slots are not legal in the state of Arizona, nor is casino gambling online of any kind. However, you can play slots for the chance to win prizes at a number of online sweepstakes casinos, Including Stake.us and Fortune Coins.

Can I gamble online in Arizona?

Some “lighter” forms of online gambling are legal in AZ; however, it’s best to work on the assumption that online casinos are not legal. Instead, you should look to sweepstakes and social casinos, which are legal in the Grand Canyon State.

What online casinos are available in Arizona?

Only sweepstakes and social casinos are currently legal in AZ, not real money gambling sites. The top ranked sweepstakes and social casinos online in Arizona are Stake.us, BetRivers.net, and FortuneCoins.com.