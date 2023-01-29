Iowa Athletics partners with Opendorse to create name, image, and likeness marketplace for student-athletes

Hawkeye student-athletes will have the ability to accept, complete, and receive compensation for NIL opportunities through one app.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark is introduced before a women’s basketball game between No. 10 Iowa and Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskers, 80-76. (Matt Sindt/The Daily Iowan)

Iowa Athletics will partner with Opendorse, an athlete marketing experience, to create the Iowa NIL marketplace, it announced Wednesday.

Iowa is one of multiple Big Ten schools to have an NIL marketplace, joining Wisconsin, Nebraska, Minnesota, Michigan, and Illinois.

Iowa Athletics also works with the Swarm Collective, which is independent from the department and specifically sponsors football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball athletes for NIL opportunities.

“Educating our student-athletes on NIL and expanding their opportunities remains a high priority within our department,” Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said in a release. “With the addition of the Iowa Hawkeye NIL Marketplace, all our student-athletes have the option to explore NIL partnerships and benefit from those relationships. Whether it is the Iowa Hawkeye NIL Marketplace or the Swarm Collective, I encourage our contributors to explore opportunities that support our student-athletes NIL endeavors.”

Any Iowa student-athlete will be able to create a custom profile on the marketplace, and fans will have the ability to book, pitch, or pay any athlete for name, image, and likeness activities. Fans can also access former athletes like NFL players T.J. Hockenson, Micah Hyde, and Josey Jewell through the marketplace.

The Iowa NIL Marketplace is streamlined through the Opendorse app — athletes will choose to accept an opportunity, complete it, and receive compensation through the same account.

“Iowa’s commitment to empowering student-athletes at every step during their career is what makes the Hawkeyes stand out,” Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence said in a release. “Today’s launch of its NIL marketplace is the next step to maximizing opportunities for every athlete. Now every Hawkeye fan and alumni can find, pitch and support every Iowa student-athlete with one proven platform.”