6 High-Paying Remote Jobs [2022]
November 16, 2022
The COVID-19 pandemic thrust the entire world into the work-from-home life and showed that it benefits both employees and employers. Employees can save their commute expenses and work comfortably from their abode, while employers can save in-office expenses.
Before the pandemic, a remote position was coveted, with very few companies offering it. However, once the vicious virus spread worldwide, companies had no other option but to offer remote positions. Today, most companies hire remote talent. So, you could say you’re in good luck.
Earning a fat paycheck from home isn’t just a distant dream. Hence, to help you with your search, we put together some of the top highest-paying jobs that don’t require you to travel to the office.
Highest-Paying Work-From-Home Jobs
It appears that a growing number of organizations plan to consistently support additional remote employment options across a diverse range of sectors as we start to take a gander into the post-pandemic era. Consider these careers if you are thinking about switching to one that gives you the freedom to work remotely.
1. Product Manager
As a product manager, you must monitor everything about a product until it gets released. You must set strategies, create road maps and define product features. On top of that, you will need to develop new product ideas and determine KPIs for companies. As a product manager, your primary responsibility will be to analyze market conditions, identify customer needs, and present product ideas that will address those needs.
While product management is an in-depth job, it can be easily executed remotely. A big aspect of this job is communication. You must communicate with professionals at every level to streamline the product creation process. However, in this day and age of so many communication channels, that shouldn’t be an issue.
Usually, product managers have a master’s in business administration (MBA). To become a product manager, you must thoroughly know the entire product creation cycle, which includes stages like introduction, growth, and maturity.
2. Marketing Manager
A marketing manager’s job is to market the products and services of a company better. They are responsible for creating marketing campaigns and leading a marketing team. As a marketing manager, you must analyze market conditions and understand customer needs to promote your offerings more convincingly.
You will have to develop data-driven marketing plans, locate new markets, develop new product ideas and make pricing strategies. You will also need to research market opportunities and conduct brand promotion through numerous marketing channels.
Working remotely as a marketing manager is quite easy. Marketing managers need to oversee the team daily, and that can be easily done by working from home. You must have a bachelor’s degree in communications, business, or advertising. You will also be required to know and be fluent in marketing principles.
3. Software Engineer
Software engineers presently have high scope for working from home. They are responsible for creating, designing, and enhancing computer software. They also test and document the software throughout every step of the development process. Your main responsibility will be to shape the digital world and make it easier for customers by deploying software, websites, and applications.
You must know programming languages such as Ruby or Python. But, most importantly, you will have to keep up with the increasing demands of the technology industry and make the user experience more feasible for people. The tech industry was one of the first to welcome and embrace the remote work culture; today, it has almost become the norm.
According to the SignalHire study, software engineers are among the top professions in many US states and are even in first place in demand in California. The analytics of the SignalHire recruiting tool is based on the search queries of recruiters, so it allows for monitoring the growth or decline of specific jobs and industries.
The great thing about being a software engineer is that you have a lot of flexibility. To become a software engineer, you will need a degree in computer science. If you have a creative mind and a penchant for solving issues, there couldn’t be a better job for you.
4. Cyber Security Analyst
A Cyber Security Analyst or Information Security Analyst is someone who protects a company’s data from cyber-attacks. Their main responsibility is to shield important information from data breaches, use security measures, and recommend updates. Cyber-attacks are becoming commonplace nowadays, and companies are struggling more than ever to keep their data, computers, and networks safe. Naturally, this job is in high demand.
As a security analyst, you must check for system vulnerabilities and fix them as needed. Ever since the pandemic, most companies have been working online, increasing their risks of being hacked. Thus, information security analysts have great potential at the moment.
You will need a bachelor’s degree in computer science. You could also take cybersecurity courses. The job is quite flexible, allowing you to work as required. The sectors that mostly demand information security analysts are health insurance organizations, hospitals, social media platforms, and online shopping sites.
5. Content Writer or Technical Writer
Content writing and technical writing are different, but they fall under the same broad category. This is perhaps one of the most flexible and comfortable remote jobs since all you will be doing is writing; thus, you won’t need to have expensive equipment or endless meetings.
You can work as a freelance writer, taking on projects from numerous clients and charging accordingly, or you could directly work under a company’s team and promote their offerings through your writing or write blogs and articles to assist users.
While being a content writer means that you will need to have a wealth of knowledge about different industries to meet the demands of different types of clients, being a technical writer means that you will need to specialize in a particular field. For instance, you could be a medical writer, where you will need to write documents and articles regarding scientific data.
Or, you could also work as an academic writer, where you will need to write content about your subject to help students. The writing industry has seen massive growth in the past few years.
6. UX Designer
One of the most imperative aspects of any tech product is its usability. The more user-friendly the interface, the more in demand the product will be. UX designers ensure that software is usable, enjoyable as well as accessible. Their primary focus is on making tech products functional for the users.
UX designers must be well-versed in software and visual design. They should also test products before launching them to ensure they’re in working condition. They must also take in customer feedback and update the UI features accordingly. UX designers are in high demand presently, with so many brands and companies shifting to the online world ultimately.
As a UX designer, you will need programming knowledge as you will be required to work front-end. Besides this, you will also be required to know about task analysis, user research, and testing. If you want to merge design and technology, then this job is the one for you.
Benefits of Remote Work
The pandemic generously showed the myriad of benefits that remote work has to offer. Firstly, the work-life balance of the employees is a big factor. They get to manage both their office work and personal relationships more efficiently. Secondly, you won’t have to commute, which saves not only your time but also your energy and money.
Remote work also allows professionals worldwide to try jobs in distant places. You will not need to relocate and can work at your dream job from home. This also helps companies to hire worldwide diverse talent, which makes their team more inclusive and productive, bringing in new ideas from different cultures.
Final Thoughts
Job hunters often mistakenly believe that in-house positions pay more. However, your salary depends on your experience, level of expertise, and skills rather than where you work. Sometimes, remote positions pay just as much as in-house positions (if not more!).
If you are keen to stay home and work diligently, you should consider the abovementioned jobs. Find one that works for you the most, and get at it!