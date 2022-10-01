Photos: Jonathan Scales Fourchestra at the Englert Theatre

Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, along with MC Animosity and DJ XXL, performed at the Englert Theatre in Iowa City on Friday.

MC Animosity and DJ XXL opened the concert, with sounds of hip-hop filling the theatre before giving way to Jonathan Scales Fourchestra.

Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, led by Jonathan Scales on the steelpans and joined by E’lon JD on bass and Maison Guidry on drums, is a jazz band based in New York City, and is touring until late November.