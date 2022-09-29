Pence rallies for the “Great American Comeback” ahead of midterms

Former Vice President Mike Pence rallied the crowd of conservatives at the Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, calling for a red wave this midterm.

Former vice president Mike Pence speaks during the Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner in Wilton, Iowa, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Pence encouraged attendees to vote and spoke about stagnating wages, the economy, and the border.

Former Vice President Mike Pence called for Republican turnout this midterm season during his speech at the Kaufmann family harvest dinner in Wilton, Iowa on Thursday. He referred to the red wave that’s expected to hit Iowa after the midterms, as the “Great American Comeback.”

Republican’s outpace Democrats in voter registration in Iowa overall, with 683,296 total Republicans registered to vote and active in Iowa and 596,189 active Democratic registered voters, according to a September report on voter registration totals in Iowa by the Secretary of State.

Pence energized Republican voters at the event on Thursday and called for support for Republican candidates running for reelection this fall. Iowa’s four House Representatives, three of which are Republican incumbents, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, are facing reelection.

“I’m absolutely convinced that with the generosity that you showed tonight and the support and the enthusiasm that we’ve seen all across the state,” Pence said. “It starts in the grassroots where we have people elected at the state and local level that share our common sense conservative values.”

Pence encouraged voters to get out and vote as well as donate to conservative efforts.

“With your generosity tonight you’re helping the Iowa Republican efforts in every county,” Pence said.

Pence rallied conservatives at the event around popular issues for conservative voters including border security, crime, and the economy.

“Gone are the days of the growing economy, rising wages, a secure border, conservatives in power, and giving the military the resources that they need to get the job done and come home safe,” Pence said. “We now live in a time with the worst border crisis in American history, where inflation is at a 40-year-high, and it seems like there is an administration in Washington that works everyday to weaken America.”

Pence said during his speech on Thursday that his faith in the American people held him in high hopes during the last two years of the Biden Administration.

“All of that considering I’m hopeful for the future. Because I’ve seen moments like the one we are seeing in Florida today, I have seen the goodness and resilience, the generosity and the faith of the American people, time and time again,” Pence said referring to Hurricane Ian. “I came to Iowa today to say that in this year and the years ahead we just need to have a government as good as our people.”

Pence rallied supporters at the end of his speech by calling for the days of the Trump-Pence administration.

Former President Donald Trump has said that he would not take Pence as his running mate, if he were to run in the 2024 election after the falling out the pair had over Pence’s defiance of Trump on Jan. 6, when he refused to not certify the results of the 2020 election.

“I think we have a historic opportunity to reelect the generation of leadership that will set this nation back on the path of the Trump, Pence administration,” Pence said.

During an interview with reporters after his speech, Pence answered questions about his thoughts on a possible run in 2024. Pence said that he would like to focus on 2022 and the important midterm elections in a few weeks. He said that after this election he will consider his future in politics.

“You know, my focus entirely is on 2022. I think we have an opportunity in this fall’s election, 40 days from now, to really begin to turn this country around everywhere,” Pence said.

Pence teased rumors of his possible run for president in the 2024 election.

“I know that Iowa always plays a forecasting role in the destiny of the nation every four years and I am confident in 2024 that we will again set the force for strong conservative leadership in America,” Pence said. “If we win back our states and our congress in 2022, we will win back America in 2024.”