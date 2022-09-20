Iowa City expands free Wi-Fi to Northside

The City of Iowa City is partnering with ImOn Communications provide wireless internet to the Northside. The network will cover the outdoor eating area in the block between Market Street and the alley north of Market Street.

Iowa City residents will now have access to free Wi-Fi in most of the city’s public areas –– now including in the historic Northside.

City officials announced the expansion of internet connection Sept. 8, which will cover the outdoor eating area in the block between Market Street and the alley north of Market.

ImOn also offers free community Wi-Fi in the Ped Mall, Chauncey Swan Park and its adjacent parking ramp, and Riverfront Crossings Park.

Based out of Cedar Rapids, ImOn Communications offers broadband internet, TV, and phone services to residents and businesses in Eastern Iowa.

ImOn Communications Representative Lisa Rhatigan said offering free Wi-Fi is one way the company likes to give back to communities where there services are provided.

Rhatigan said expanding to North Linn Street made sense because many restaurants and businesses are in the area.

“We chose North Linn because that’s where they block off the street, and people gather at the restaurants and the shops and everything,” she said. “It just seems like a popular area that might benefit from having access to Wi-Fi.”

Rhatigan said the process to expand ImOn’s connection in the city started this summer.

“What we were doing was looking at where was the best place because to put up a piece of our equipment, that is that network access point which sends out the signal,” she said. “And so, we needed to find the best place and then get agreement from the building owner to put that equipment on their building.”

Restaurants, such as Goosetown Cafe, Hamburg Inn No. 2, Iowa City Oasis Falafel, and The Webster are all located on North Linn and offer outdoor dining to guests.

RELATED: ‘The Parking Spaces’ provides interactive audio art experience in downtown Iowa City

City of Iowa City Communications Coordinator Shannon McMahon said there has been an increase in visitors to North Linn Street since the city blocked off part of North Linn Street for outdoor dining in 2020.

“That brought more people to the area and then they added live entertainment,” she said. “Numbers have sustained, and it seems like the area’s still pretty busy.”

Rhatigan said the need for public access to the internet was emphasized during the pandemic and with recent weather-related instances.

“One thing that we learned during the pandemic was that it’s a good idea to have public access to the internet in case of emergencies like a pandemic or a derecho, which wasn’t quite as bad in Iowa City, but was really bad in Cedar Rapids,” she said. “A lot of people didn’t have power for up to two weeks, and so our public Wi-Fi areas still were a place where you could go [to] access the internet.”

Residents eating at the blocked-off outdoor dining area on North Linn Street had mixed feelings about new Wi-Fi accessibility.

Amel Ali, chair of Iowa City’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, said on Sept. 18 that she likes the accessibility aspect of the city offering free Wi-Fi but wouldn’t use it due to privacy issues.

“It looks like it seems like a really great idea, but the student population is probably not going to be aware of how much access they’re giving it to literally anyone,” Ali said. “I would strongly suggest that university students and anyone who cares about their digital security to not use this free Wi-Fi.”

Jacob Payne, a University of Iowa graduate student, agreed privacy is a concern, but said he likes how the city is offering this as a resource.

“[Privacy] is definitely a potential concern, but of course, you’re sitting out in a public space and so it’s not that different from just being in a place,” he said. “I think it’s good to provide that as a resource for people and encourage folks to come and use public spaces.”