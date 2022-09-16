Can fresh plays on Spotify save young creators from being ignored?

Among all music streaming platforms Spotify is surely the best one. It has the largest audience and the most advanced music selection algorithms. It has united over 700 million people under its roof and continues to supply all listeners with fresh and interesting music every day. Yet, with all its comfort, there are certain drawbacks. And the most significant issue you can experience with Spotify is its algorithms’ ignorance. And if such a thing happens, you should focus on plays on Spotify.

Spotify algorithms now frequently ignore younger composers, relying solely on already popular musicians. In some ways, it helps preserve an image of a very user-friendly platform. But in reality, it doesn’t contribute to satisfying the needs of people. The number of popular musicians is somewhat limited, so frequent users become more disappointed in the algorithms. The same goes for musicians themselves. No one wants to spend days creating a track and receive zero plays.

Plays on Spotify are crucial for every music creator. This number alone shows how popular your music is and is a cornerstone for the algorithm to decide its approach toward a particular person. So if you want to fall in favor of internal algorithms, you need more plays.

Luckily, getting plays is now easy and affordable. The times when it was risky and shady are gone. A huge number of experienced and authentic promotion companies have emerged. They utilize the newest methods that guarantee real and organic results fast. Social media, blog placements, ads, collaborations with influencers and bloggers, social engineering, and programming. The myriad instruments are used in various combinations depending on your music to provide the ultimate growth of the number of plays. And all that can become yours for a meager price.

You are probably wondering whether getting plays on Spotify will be unfair. But let me assure you that many modern musicians are extensively buying plays. The nature of Spotify forces musicians to start promoting themselves. And this trend is not going anywhere. More and more independent musicians term their heads in the direction of promotion, so if you want to be on top, you need to act fast. Every day you hesitate and delay your progression will cost you hundreds of followers and plays a year from now. There is no moment to lose. You need to act fast to score.

If you’re concerned about the price of such actions, it is not a problem for most people. An average promotion company does not charge more than a typical feast in McDonald’s costs. And I guess you would agree with me on this, but investing in your future is much better than spending another dime in that house of fat burgers and greasy fries.

I am sure that you have enough confidence in yourself to start acting. You must decide what you want your future to look like. You need the promotion if you want golden albums and concerts with sold-out tickets. It might take time, but eventually, it will get you there. And it will happen much faster than without any help from the outside world. Get Spotify plays– secure your future success!