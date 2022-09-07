Iowa athletics to hire Beth Goetz as new deputy athletic director, chief operating officer

Goetz will replace Barbara Burke, who will retire at the end of the school year.

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta announced the hiring of Beth Goetz as the new deputy athletic director and chief operating officer on Wednesday.

Goetz, who served as Ball State’s athletic director since 2018, will replace Barbara Burke. Burke plans to retire following the current academic year.

Prior to Ball State, Goetz was the COO and senior women’s administrator at UConn from 2016-18. Goetz served as Minnesota’s deputy athletic director and senior women’s administrator from 2013-15 and as the Gophers’ interim athletic director from 2015-16.

“Beth is a proven, experienced, and respected leader in college athletics,” Barta said in a release. “We’re excited to have her join the Hawkeye family.”

Since Goetz was named athletic director, Ball State has won 10 Mid-American Conference championships, seven of which came during the 2021-22 school year.

While at Ball State, Goetz was also selected as vice chair of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee in 2021-22 and is currently the committee’s chair.

Earlier this year, Goetz was honored as the NCAA Division I FBS Nike Executive of the Year by Women Leaders in College Sports.

“The University of Iowa has a storied tradition, and I want to thank Gary Barta and President Barb Wilson for the opportunity to join the Hawkeye family,” Goetz said in a release. “I look forward to working with such an outstanding team.”