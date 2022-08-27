Photos: University of Iowa’s Stanley Museum of Art opening celebration

The University of Iowa’s Stanley Museum of Art opened its doors to the public on Friday with several hundred people attending. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held after remarks from speakers such as University of Iowa president Barbara Wilson and Stanley Museum of Art Director Lauren Lessing. Afterwards, guests were invited to tour the museum, with artists such as treesreach, Pictoria Vark, and Houndmouth performing later in the night.

Gallery | 18 Photos Gabby Drees People line up to enter the Stanley Museum of Art at its opening celebration at the University of Iowa on Friday, August 26, 2022.