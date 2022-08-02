Iowa Natural Disasters That Could Cost You

Every state is prone to its own natural disasters. The residents of California hardly blink when met with an earthquake, while those living in Oklahoma accept the possibility of tornadoes as an everyday occurrence.

But with the changing climate creating more frequent and severe extreme weather events, the cost of natural disasters is poised to go nowhere but up. The cost of natural disasters in terms of dollars and human lives can be devastating — and Iowa is, unfortunately, no exception.

Since 1953, Iowa has suffered 67 official major disasters. Floods and severe storms have made up most of these. Here are some of the most common natural disasters to occur in Iowa, and what they could end up costing you.

Floods

Iowa is already prone to major floods, and extreme weather conditions are likely to make things much worse. Around 150,000 residents of Iowa live on flood plains or in flood-prone areas. Heavy rainfall, melting snow, and overflowing rivers all increase the risk. Floods can not only cause property damage, but also hit the economy hard as services and transportation are brought to a standstill.

Severe Storms

Thunderstorms, torrential rains, and strong winds are all a part of everyday life in Iowa — the state ranks high on the list of total lightning-related fatalities, with over 70 documented deaths from lightning strikes in the state since 1959.

One such storm hit the state in August of 2020, with 100 mph winds causing extensive damage to homes, infrastructure, and farmland. The estimated losses were in the billions.

Storms can be particularly costly to individuals, as they’re likely to cause extensive damage to homes and vehicles — this is particularly true in the spring, where hailstones can wreak havoc on cars and structures. People new to Iowa, or looking to move there, should make sure their Iowa home or car insurance covers things like storm damage.

Tornadoes