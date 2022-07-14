7 Awesome Date Ideas to Spark Your Relationship
July 14, 2022
How’s your relationship coming along, my friend? On a scale of one to ten, where would you say your love story is at the moment?
A blossoming nine or a sad three? I’m sorry if you’re on the lower end of the scale. If it’s any consolation, every relationship goes through a phase of challenges. How you come out of it is what defines you and your partner.
When the energy is down in a relationship, a date is one thing most people do to reignite the spark. Going on a date is like going back to the drawing board – doing one of those things you did in the beginning. Back when you newly met and were trying to have your partner’s attention, you probably went on dates every weekend
Now, with life and work demands, you probably haven’t had a good date with your partner in a long while. That has to change. Dates have the power to shift the balance in a relationship. When things get drab and woozy, a good quality date night can reignite the spark.
7 awesome date ideas to spark your relationship
Below are some amazing date ideas for you.
1. Spend the evening together at the best restaurant in town
When thinking about date ideas, the first place that comes to mind is a restaurant. And quite rightly so. Who doesn’t like a good meal?
In your case, though, you have to ensure the restaurant you choose is not one you’ve visited before. Taking your partner on a date to a restaurant you visit regularly will not really feel like a new experience to her.
Instead, take your time to research a new restaurant in town. If there are no new ones, consider going to the best diner in town – where the crème de la crème dines. Hanging out in a place like this while you chat over a glass of wine or a plate of her favorite dish should help create new memories.
Remember, the most important part of this tip is that the restaurant has to be mind-blowing. If you don’t know any, visit nearindex to check out amazing restaurants near me.
2. Have an at-home date night
Yes, you read that well. Dates work well in the house, too.
It’s not a must that you have to pick the best of venues or spend top dollars to put a smile on your partner’s face. Sometimes you can do so much by getting creative.
Pick a day, plan with your partner, and make efforts to make the experience worthwhile. You can take a page from my playbook by having a ‘pizza date night.’
I did that with my girlfriend on her birthday last year, and it was amazing. Knowing she loves pizzas a lot, I arranged with this pizzeria to keep delivering different pizza varieties at every one-hour interval. When the first one arrived, it was cheese pizza. She screamed, and we ate and danced. The next hour, pepperoni pizza followed. And after that, it was BBQ Chicken pizza. Before the night was over, she’s had a taste of more than eight pizza varieties.
For a pizza lover, you can imagine how memorable that night was for her.
Your partner may not be a pizza lover. But I’m willing to bet they have that one thing they love doing or food they love eating. Pick a day and make it about them.
3. Go bowling
Bowling is one of those romantic sporting activities couples can do together. If you’ve got a facility near you, it may be a good idea to check it out with your partner. Trust me; she’ll love it.
“But I don’t know how to bowl.” Heck, that’s even more reason to go bowling. You will struggle to roll the ball to hit the pins. And your partner will laugh at you. But you’ll get your chance to laugh at them when it’s their turn.
In the end, you’ll all have had enough laughs for one night.
4. Visit a waterpark
A date is all about bonding and creating memories. In view of that, what better way is there to create new memories than by getting on water rides and paddling your way with a loved one?
A waterpark experience gives you plenty of room to laugh, make fun of each other, get your partner’s heart racing, chase after each other, and get into playful moods.
Water parks offer super fun slides, lazy rivers, splash pads, water playgrounds, and areas for floating, bathing, swimming, and other barefoot environments. All these provide a day of absolute fun and memorable experience.
5. Go wine tasting
Don’t make the alcohol experience a guy’s thing only. Take your partner and head out to some of the best wineries around you. Trust me; she’ll be happy you did.
After all, love is intoxicating, as they say. So, why not get intoxicated with your partner?
6. Go on a road trip
If you have a whole day to yourself, pick your partner up and drive to a new place together.
To do what? You may wonder.
Just to see places, meet people, taste new foods, and experience a different reality.
Doesn’t sound like the stuff of a regular date idea? Well, who said you had to do your thing by the book?
The point is to put your partner in a position where they get to experience your presence and love in a way they haven’t in a while. And what better way to do that than to lock them up with you in a car for hours?
7. Go see a movie and end the day with star gazing
A movie night may be a cliché date idea, but not if you throw in some mind-blowing extras. Most people go to see a movie and then walk or drive back home afterward. Don’t be like that.
Instead, after your movie session, head over to a quiet park or a beachside and enjoy a romantic date under the moonlight. Hand in hand, gaze at the twinkling stars together and reminisce old memories together.