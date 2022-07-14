How’s your relationship coming along, my friend? On a scale of one to ten, where would you say your love story is at the moment?

A blossoming nine or a sad three? I’m sorry if you’re on the lower end of the scale. If it’s any consolation, every relationship goes through a phase of challenges. How you come out of it is what defines you and your partner.

When the energy is down in a relationship, a date is one thing most people do to reignite the spark. Going on a date is like going back to the drawing board – doing one of those things you did in the beginning. Back when you newly met and were trying to have your partner’s attention, you probably went on dates every weekend

Now, with life and work demands, you probably haven’t had a good date with your partner in a long while. That has to change. Dates have the power to shift the balance in a relationship. When things get drab and woozy, a good quality date night can reignite the spark.

7 awesome date ideas to spark your relationship

Below are some amazing date ideas for you.

1. Spend the evening together at the best restaurant in town

When thinking about date ideas, the first place that comes to mind is a restaurant. And quite rightly so. Who doesn’t like a good meal?

In your case, though, you have to ensure the restaurant you choose is not one you’ve visited before. Taking your partner on a date to a restaurant you visit regularly will not really feel like a new experience to her.

Instead, take your time to research a new restaurant in town. If there are no new ones, consider going to the best diner in town – where the crème de la crème dines. Hanging out in a place like this while you chat over a glass of wine or a plate of her favorite dish should help create new memories.

Remember, the most important part of this tip is that the restaurant has to be mind-blowing.

2. Have an at-home date night

Yes, you read that well. Dates work well in the house, too.