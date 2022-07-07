The Future of Gaming Solutions is Here

Sports gambling has taken on an all-new feel in the last five years and there is on reason for this; the pay per head industry. The pay per head industry has literally taken over as the number one way in which bookmakers provide a service to the gamblers. Better known as a (PPH), the best pay per Head providers have come along at the right place and time for not only sports gamblers, but gamblers!

Folks love to gamble, they gamble on anything and if you offer it, they are there. Often, bookies and gamblers alike are confused as to who is offering casino services-gaming services. Just who is it that offers the online casinos and the gaming services that can be dialed up with the click of a mouse? Where are these sites coming from, how are they created and who is operating them? There is very little difference between the gamer and the bookie and both are interested in visionary gaming services.

What do bookies want?

Most bookies are not Sam Rothstein, (fictional character from “Casino”). In fact, many bookies are much more like Lester Diamond! We are not saying that bookies are down and out sleaze balls, what we are saying is that most bookies are normal people. They are not rich, they do not have gold plated toilets in their homes and they do not wear $6,000 suites! Bookies are normal people that are working a job for pay, and they are people that are simply trying to gain a leg-up on the competition.

Bookies – Stop focusing on the competition. Let’s go ahead and say it-we believe in telling the truth. Here is the truth—In any occupation, no matter how it is that you choose to earn an income, there will always be somebody bigger, “badder”, richer, and always someone with more clients than you. This is simply the way it is, the fact-the rules of the game.

*Mike Tyson was the meanest man on the planet, the biggest, and the “baddest” dude that ever put on a pair of gloves. What happened? Buster Douglas! No matter how it’s broken down, no matter how you slice it, there is always someone bigger and “badder”. STOP FOCUSING ON THE COMPETITION!

*Not focusing on the competition may break the rules in most business arenas, however, the gambling arena is an entirely different animal. Your competition should never be the main focus of your business model. Your business model must be built around your clients. Your clients are everything and keeping them away form the competition is what’s important.

Focus On Clients Needs