Photos: Iowa City Downtown Block Party

The Iowa City Downtown District hosted its fifth “Downtown Block Party” event on Saturday. The event included games, performances, music, and drinks.

Betsy Potter, Director of Creative Services for the Iowa City Downtown District, said the event anticipated anywhere from 25,000 to 48,000 people.

Performances, ranging from a drag show to SCWPro Wrestling, were delayed shortly because of the weather. Potter said there was a plan if rain interfered with the event.

The Iowa City Downtown District did not share its budget for the event. However, Potter said that it has increased throughout the years.

“This year, we’re keeping with the expanded layouts,” Potter said. “Last year was the first year that we had a really large layout, we had to allow for more space.”