Film: Sustainable Fashion in Iowa City

Newly produced clothes not only cost money but have an environmental cost that comes with it. When it comes to sustainability, many turn to buying recycled clothing to help reduce their carbon footprint. Business students at the University of Iowa hosted a sustainable fashion show to raise awareness for plastic and clothing use on Earth Day. The designers involved in the runway are all students who made their pieces from recycled items and expressed their love for sustainable fashion.

Isabella Cervantes, Director May 17, 2022

Facebook Comments