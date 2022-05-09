How To Travel From Dubai to Abu Dhabi – Which Transport Options To Choose

To help you make the right choice, we have compiled this list of options that will help you travel from Dubai to Abu Dhabi safely.

If you’re looking for the best way to travel from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, you’ve come to the right place.

In this blog post, we will give you a comprehensive guide on the best way to travel from Dubai to Abu Dhabi.

Whether you need to travel for a business trip, meeting, for work, or even for an Abu Dhabi tour, you’ll find the perfect options for you here.

Dubai to Abu Dhabi Private Transfer

Dubai to Abu Dhabi private transfer is one of the easiest and most convenient ways of traveling from Dubai to Abu Dhabi. It is the best choice for people who have a lot of luggage, as well as families with children. There are different types of vehicles that you can choose from.

There are 4 types of vehicles that you can choose from:

Hiring Private car with driver

Renting Minibus with driver

Renting Mini-van with driver

Renting tour bus with driver

You can choose any option as per your needs, group size, and interest.

If you are going for an Abu Dhabi city tour then the best option is to book a tour bus with a guide to explore the capital city with no hassle and ease or if you are just going for a meeting or airport transfer then a normal minivan or minibus will be a good option which is cheaper compared hiring tour bus.

If you are traveling in a group of more than 4 people and you need to carry a lot of luggage then you can choose a tour bus or a minibus or a van that has enough space for your luggage. Hiring a private van with a driver is the best option for travelers who have a lot of luggage. You can get a van or bus as per your need. You don’t have to worry about the parking, toll, tax, and even the route.

You can book a driver by calling them or by booking online. It is recommended to book at least 24 hours before your trip

Travel by Abu Dhabi Tour Bus

This option is best suited for tourists who are planning to explore Abu Dhabi with no hassle and conveniently with their family or group.

Booking an Abu Dhabi tour with transfer is one of the best ways of getting around in Abu Dhabi. These tour buses are spacious and comfortable. They are also equipped with state-of-the-art technology and have a professional driver who can give you the experience of traveling in a luxury coach. Some of the best luxury tour buses in Dubai include the AAli bus rental and tourism LLC, which is known for its luxurious amenities and professional drivers, and the City Sightseeing, which is also a top choice for its spaciousness and comfortable seating.

The AAli bus rental and tourism LLC is a great option for those looking for a luxurious experience while traveling. The company offers top-of-the-line amenities, including professional drivers and spacious vehicles.

If you’re looking for a luxurious travel experience, then you should consider Golden Tourism also, this company offers professional drivers and spacious vehicles, so you can rest assured that you’ll be taken care of during your Abu Dhabi tour trip. The tour bus will take you to all major tourist attractions in Abu Dhabi city such as the Grand Mosque, Ferrari World, Heritage Village, Emirates Palace, Dates Market, Beach, Louvre Museum, etc.

You can book the Abu Dhabi tour bus at least 3 days before the date of your trip.

Dubai to Abu Dhabi Transfer by Taxi

If you’re 1 to 3 people and looking for a fast & best way to get from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, you might want to consider getting a taxi transfer. It’s one of the easiest and most convenient ways to get from one city to another. There are many taxis in Dubai, and they all have the same rates. A taxi fare of a one-way transfer from Dubai to Abu Dhabi is approximately Dh 150 AED.

The taxi drivers are also trained to make sure that your safety is not compromised at any point during your journey. This is very important as you don’t want to end up stranded somewhere when you are already late for your flight.

Dubai to Abu Dhabi Travel by Personal Car

The most common and easy way to travel from Dubai to Abu Dhabi is to use your car. This method is great if you have a car already, but it is also the least expensive way of traveling. It is also the fastest.

You can hire a driver or drive yourself. If you can’t drive yourself, you will need a chauffeur to drive your car, you will need to find an experienced chauffeur who is familiar with Abu Dhabi roads very well. It is a great way to explore and enjoy the sights of Abu Dhabi city.

However, it is important to note that hiring a driver is not cheap. The average cost per day is around AED 200 to 300 AED.

You can also opt to drive yourself. If you have never driven in Dubai before, it can be quite stressful. You need to be extra careful when driving because of the huge traffic, traffic rules, and complicated routes.

Dubai to Abu Dhabi Transfer by Public Transport Buses

Public transport buses (RTA Buses) are the most economic & common way to travel between Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

RTA buses are new and in good condition with a great air conditioning system.

The bus takes around 3 hours and 45 minutes to complete its journey from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, so if you have lots of time and don’t want to spend much money, then the best option is to use general public transport buses. However, if you have limited time and have a good budget, then the best option is to take a taxi or book Dubai to Abu Dhabi transfer private bus with a chauffeur.

The general public transport buses are indeed cheap and easy to use, but they are not the most comfortable option as you have to sit down and buckle up every time you board, Also you will need to take a taxi or bus to go to the bus station and wait till bus start time. Another uncomfortable thing to note is that these buses seats are quite small and uncomfortable, especially if you have a baby with you.

Tickets cost per head is 30 AED and tickets are available at bus stations.

There are two bus stations in Dubai, one is Al Ghubaiba Bus station located in bur Dubai & another is near Ibni Battuta Mall which is called Ibn Battuta Mall bus station, both station buses go to Abu Dhabi Central bus station.

Dubai to Abu Dhabi Transfer by Sharing Bus

Sharing bus is a good option because it can save you money. You don’t need to book tickets beforehand, and it’s a great way to meet new people.

It’s not very comfortable but if you are looking for a quick journey, this is the way to go.

You don’t need to book seats ahead of time. All you have to do is just show up at the bus stop. If you are traveling in the evening, most of the buses will be empty, so you don’t need to worry about finding a seat.

Another advantage is that there are many buses, and they stop along their route to pick passengers. So you can check prior if the sharing bus going through your nearest stop.

The ticket cost per head is 40 AED and that can be paid to the bus or van driver at drop time.

The disadvantages of Dubai to Abu Dhabi transfer sharing vehicles are that it could be a bit smelly & dirty as so many random passengers going through it and you might find these buses, old models, too.

Conclusion:

So, I know that you’ve probably seen other posts about how to travel from Dubai to Abu Dhabi. But I want to share my own experience with you. It’s not always easy to get the right information.

So I decided to write this article as a way of helping people who are thinking of traveling from Dubai to Abu Dhabi. It’s also something I’d like to keep for myself in the future when I go to the UAE.

So here’s the thing, there are so many ways to do it. Which one is the best? Well, that depends on your budget, the size of your group, and for what purpose you want to visit Abu Dhabi. If you’re willing to pay for a private transfer, then that’s the most convenient option, but if you can’t afford that, then you can always travel by general public transport RTA buses or sharing buses option.

You’ll have to pay for the ticket, but it’s still enough cheaper than a Dubai to Abu Dhabi private transfer option. The only problem is that public transport buses and sharing buses are unreliable & huge time consuming and you may have to wait a long time to reach your destination or be stranded somewhere. If you’re going to use public transport, I recommend reading up on the journey times and getting to the station early.

If you are looking for a leisure trip and exotic experience and would like to discover the best tourist attractions, a private Abu Dhabi tour bus is an excellent option. Abu Dhabi tour trip costs around Dh700.

Want to learn more about traveling between Dubai and Abu Dhabi? Check out the links I have added in the above article to help you book Dubai to Abu Dhabi ride.