Untreated+Hearing+Loss+and+its+Consequences

Contributed by HearingLife

Your hearing is important to you. So, make sure you take care of it.

The sooner you act on signs of hearing loss, the sooner you begin to regain your confidence and control of your life. Now is the best time to put an end to the negative effects of hearing loss:

1) Dulling of the senses

If you can’t hear what’s going on around you, you lose your mental agility. Due to reduction in aural stimulation over time, your brain’s ability to recognize and process speech is impaired. Therefore, the brain doesn’t get the practice that it needs.

2) Mental decline

Research consistently demonstrates the considerable effects that hearing loss has on social, psychological and cognitive performance. It can also lead to cognitive decline and dementia. Read more.

3) Social isolation

If you struggle to hear clearly and conversations are taxing, then an untreated hearing loss can result in a decline in socializing. Which can lead to isolation and depression.

The sooner you seek treatment, the sooner you feel the improvement

You don’t need to struggle with your hearing. Especially if you experience any of these effects:

• Insecurity because you can’t hear where sounds come from

• Fatigue and needing to rest after work or social gatherings

• Challenges remembering what people say in meetings or social gatherings

• Difficulties picking out individual conversations when at gatherings with several other people

Hearing loss affects not only the person suffering from it. But also family, colleagues and friends.

It’s important to seek help if you notice signs of hearing loss in yourself or in a loved one.

Hearing care experts stand ready to help

If your vision bother you, you would probably see an optician. If you have a tooth problem, you would most likely see a dentist. If you experience symptoms of hearing loss, then you should see a hearing care specialist. The team at HearingLife is happy to offer you a free hearing assessment and walk you through the process to regaining control and improving your quality of life.

