3 Teams Who Clinched A Spot In The 2022 NBA Playoffs

Which Teams Only Just Grabbed Their Spot In The Playoffs This Year

If you love basketball then this will be your favorite time of the year. March Madness has just finished and now there is even more basketball to watch in the form of the NBA Playoffs.

This has been one of the most interesting years in Playoff history and we are not even out of the first round yet. No teams from LA have qualified and this is the first year since the tournament started in which neither the Lakers nor the Spurs have qualified.

Today, we’re going to talk about three of the most interesting clinches in this year’s Playoffs and play-ins.

First Team to Clinch – Phoenix Suns

With the way they have played this season, no one was shocked when the Phoenix Suns became the first team to clinch a spot in this year’s Playoffs.

They secured their spot in the conference as their division champions on March 9th.

The Suns dominated their division and much of the Western Conference this year – they ended on a 64-18 win record. Which was the best in the league and 8 wins better than their nearest rivals. This was the first time since 2005 that they were number one in the league.

The Suns have qualified for the Playoffs for a second year in a row after a 10-year drought. This is the first time they have qualified for two consecutive years since 2007.

Last year, the Suns plowed their way through the Playoffs, destroying all the competition in their path. They beat the LA Clippers in the Western Conference Final but went on to lose to the Bucks in the NBA Finals. They lost all three of their games on the road.

Many are predicting that this year’s NBA finals could well be a repeat of last year’s. With the Bucks and the Suns both being favorites to win their Conferences.

As usual, Chris Paul has been a shining star for the Suns again.

He led the league in Assists Per Game, and he also became the 45th highest scoring NBA player of all time. And more impressively, he is now 3rd on the list of All-Time Assists – he took over Steven Nash this season.