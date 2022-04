A cast of six and a crew of 12 hosted a dress rehearsal of BLKS at Mabie Theatre in the University of Iowa’s Theatre Building on Tuesday.

According to the play’s website, the play “explores what it is to be a queer blk woman in 2015 New York, how we survive and save ourselves from ourselves.”

The play, written by Aziza Barnes, will perform to audiences various times from April 15 through April 23.