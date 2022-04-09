Photos: Mission Creek Festival – Day Two

Concertgoers and literature enjoyers attended the second day of the Mission Creek Festival in Iowa City on Friday. Englert Theatre, Riverside Theatre, and Gabe’s hosted the musical performances while Revival, Basic Goods, Prairie Lights, White Rabbit, Wild Culture Kombucha, Brix Cheese Shop & Wine Bar, Tru Coffee, and Goosetown hosted literature readings.

Good Morning Midnight, an indie rock band with country and pop pieces, opened the night’s festivities at Englert Theatre. Lex Leto x The Christine Burke Ensemble followed up at Riverside Theatre with its experimental and improvisatory music style. Then, hip-hop artist Ahzia opened at Gabe’s.

Son Lux, Haley Heynderickx, and The Body played the second round of performances for the night, while Beach Bunny, whose name adorns the top of Mission Creek Festival posters, performed at Englert Theatre. Jazz musician Kassa Overall performed at Gabe’s, and Squirrel Flower closed the night at Riverside Theatre.

The festival finishes Saturday with a final round of music and literature readings, as well as a family-focused community day.