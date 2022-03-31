Leadership Styles and How They Impact Teams

Something for Gambling and Casino Lovers

Now, back to leadership styles and why they matter.

Top 5 Leadership Approaches

There are many leadership styles; each has its upsides and downsides. Let’s find out the most common ones.

1. Coaching Style

Think of your favorite sports team; they have a coach! Leaders with the coaching style identify individuals in their team and nurture them to become better.

Such a coach is more of an influencer and will look for strategies that will help better their teams. Growth and success are the central aspects of coaching.

Characteristics of coaches