Live results | Four Iowa men’s wrestlers compete in NCAA consolation semifinals, medal round

Seniors Austin DeSanto, Alex Marinelli, and Michael Kemerer will participate in the consolation semifinals. Junior Tony Cassioppi will wrestle a seventh-place match.

Iowa’s No. 5 Austin DeSanto jumps up before semifinal match with Penn State’s No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young during session four at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich., on Friday, March 18, 2022. DeSanto entered the match having already lost to Bravo-Young twice on the season. Bravo-Young defeated DeSatno by decision in a 133-pound match, 3-2.

DETROIT — Four Iowa men’s wrestlers will participate in Session V of the 2022 NCAA Championships Saturday morning. Seniors Austin DeSanto, Alex Marinelli, and Michael Kemerer will compete in the consolation semifinals. Junior Tony Cassioppi will wrestle Nebraska’s Christian Lance for seventh.

Session V begins at 10 a.m. and will air live on ESPNU.

Iowa 197-pounder Jacob Warner will wrestle Penn State’s Max Dean in tonight’s national finals at 6 p.m. The NCAA Championship Finals will be broadcast on ESPN.

Follow the live blog below for Session V updates:

No. 3 Austin DeSanto (IA) vs. No. 7 Lucas Byrd (IL)



DeSanto downed Byrd via 10-6 decision. DeSanto is now 4-0 against Byrd in college.

DeSanto will wrestle Arizona State’s Michael McGee for third place.

No. 3 Alex Marinelli (IA) vs. No. 1 Evan Wick (POLY)

Marinelli fell to Wick via 10-4 decision. He’ll wrestle for third later today.

Marinelli was 5-0 all-time against Wick before their most recent matchup.

No. 5 Michael Kemerer (IA) vs. No. 3 Logan Massa (MICH)

Kemerer downed Massa, 6-4, in sudden victory. He’s 2-0 against Massa in college.

Kemerer will wrestle North Carolina State’s Hayden Hidlay for third in few moments. Kemerer is 1-1 against Hidlay in college. He lost to Hidlay, 5-3, in the championship bracket on Friday.

No. 5 Austin DeSanto (IA) vs. No. 3 Michael McGee (ASU) [THIRD PLACE]

Desanto defeated McGee, 7-4, to earn third place at 133 pounds. The four-time All-American used two takedowns, two escapes, and the riding time point to finish third at 133-pounds for the second straight NCAA Championships.

DeSanto ends his Iowa career with a 74-16 record and his collegiate career at 103-28.

No. 3 Alex Marinelli (IA) vs. No. 4 Dean Hamiti (WIS) [FIFTH PLACE]

Marinelli wins fifth place via medical default.

The now four-time All-American and four-time Big Ten Champion finishes his college career with a dual record of 99-13.

No. 5 Michael Kemerer (IA) vs. No. 4 Hayden Hidlay (NCST) [THIRD PLACE]

Hidlay defeated Kemerer, 12-4.

Kemerer finished fourth in his final NCAA Championships. “Grandpa Mike” ends his career as a five-time All-American, NCAA runner up in 2020-21, and the 2020-21 Big Ten Champion.

Kemrer never finished outside of the top four places at the NCAA Championships in four appearances and ended his college career with a record of 100-12.

This is a developing story. Check back throughout the morning for updates.