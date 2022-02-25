Photos: Dress rehearsal for “The Revolutionists”

Dreamwell Theatre, under the direction of Matthew Brewbaker, had their final dress rehearsal of “The Revolutionists” on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, before opening night. “The Revolutionists” will show on Feb. 25-26, March 4, and March 5, at The Artifactory in Iowa City.

In this take on the Reign of Terror during France’s revolution, four women are brought together: playwright Olympe de Gouges, rebel Marianne Angelle, assassin Charlotte Corday, and Marie-Antoinette.

The next two weekends, played by Kristina Rutkowski, Sarahann Kolder, Jennifer Beall, and Eva Giacomo, Dreamwell Theatre will host these women on stage in Iowa City.