LGD-4033 SARMs Review – Ligandrol LGD 4033 Dosage, Side Effects, Before and After Results

What is LGD 4033?

Popularly known as Ligandrol, LGD 4033 is one of the most in-demand performance enhancing substances in the market these days. Essentially, it is a newly developed selective androgen receptor modulator that largely magnetizes bodybuilders on the lookout for oversized body. However, the purpose of its creation was never related to aesthetics.

LGD 4033 was made to serve a therapeutic purpose as it recreates the performance of the anabolic hormone, testosterone. This involves addressing the deterioration of the muscles and bones caused by medical conditions like muscle wasting and osteoporosis. But since the supplement has the tendency to grow mass and build bones, it became popular as a fitness drug.

Pros and Cons of LGD 4033

The pros of LGC 4033 are:

Accelerates muscle growth

Rises strength and stamina

Supports fat loss for definition

Strengthens and builds bones

Mild and is relatively safe

The cons of LGC 4033 are:

May need PCT

It is an investigational drug

Introduced by Ligand Pharmaceuticals, researchers are investigating the chemical as a treatment plan for many conditions including age-related weakness. So far, it does not own an approval from FDA and World Anti-Doping Agency for in an out of competitions. Yet, people largely resort to Ligandrol to slap on size, enhance athletic performance, and get an edge over their competitors.

How LGD 4033 work?

Ligandrol has a unique mechanism of action baring no similarities with anabolic steroids. Thereby, its effects are comparatively mild and safer on the health of its users.

Akin to every SARM, it attaches and activates androgen receptors found in the bones and muscle tissues. Androgens are hormones that have a major contribution in the sexual development of males. And so, its effects favor athletes and mass gainers just as the effects of testosterone.

As LGD 4033 connects to the androgen receptors, it multiplies the efficiency of anabolic activities. This in turn, triggers the growth process of muscles, intensifies strength, and fortifies your bones.

What are the benefits of LGD 4033?

LGD 4033 is a versatile substance that goes a long way in favoring a plethora of fitness-related goals. However, the crux of using the supplement is packing on mass.

Yes, Ligandrol aims and supports the growth and development of muscles that give us a larger, broader frame. However, the use of Ligandrol is not just about the production of raw mass!

There is more to this performance enhancing agent. Essentially, it further helps to:

Encourage leaner, fat-free growth of mass

Higher power output, strength and stamina

Triggers fat loss for the muscle chiseling

Strengthens bones and prevents muscle wasting

Increases Athleticism and endurance

Improves mental health and performance

Helps with workout fatigue recovery

Impressive muscle sculpting effects

Ideal for recomposition

LGD 4033 Before and After Results

LGD 4033 is a relatively new substance against anabolic steroids that have been a part of fitness regimen for decades. Despite a latest introduction in the mass gaining community, people have expressed their satisfaction and preference for its safety.

Overall, its muscle enlargement effects are heaping praises from the majority of users. These users either belong to the introductory phase or have reached the advance level of bodybuilding. This indicates that the substance is effective in growing and developing mass for the novice and pros.

According to the feedbacks, Ligandrol is the key to bulk up fast and is a great pick for the bulking cycles. It gives promising benefits to every gym-goer, especially to the ones in quest of serious results. While many found it exemplary as an individual agent, others claimed to benefit more by stacking with ostarine MK 2866.

In addition to size expansion, Ligandrol is also successful in intensifying physical performance through extreme strength. Many claim that it can help stretch your training time without making you feel exhausted and frustrated soon enough.

Overall, the supplement is highly rated and recommended by those who have personally experienced it. From muscle growth to smashing muscle building plateaus, nearly everyone has found it rewarding for their fitness goals. However, they believe that the unique perceived benefit of Ligandrol is its power to build ‘cleaner’ or say, fat-free muscles.

What is the dosage of LGD 4033?

Ligandrol comes in ingestible pills and capsules in different ranges. Experts believe that the users can safely take up to 22mg. However, it is always advised to begin with low to develop tolerance. Now the tolerance level of men varies from that of women. And so, they can kick start their cycle with a comparatively higher dose.

For example, men bodybuilders can start anywhere between 10-20mg of dosage a day. Women should go for a safer bet and begin with 5-10mg a day.

Some professional claim that the ideal dose for you depend upon the stage you stand at. That is, beginners should consider 10mg a day. People at intermediate level can safely have 15mg a day whereas the prescribed amount for professionals is 20mg a day.

In many cases, there isn’t a need for Post-Cycle Therapy with Ligandrol.

CONCLUSION:

The overall reputation of Ligandrol as a performance enhancing drug is exemplary. People at large feel confident about incorporating the substance in their bulking and cutting cycles. Besides, it delivers extraordinary results when paired with MK-677. However, if your fitness goals incline towards cutting, we recommend you to team it up with S4 or Cardarine.