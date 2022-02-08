RAD-140 (SARMs) Testolone Review | Results, Side Effects

RAD-140 is, along with LGD-4033, one of the most popular SARMs used to build muscle mass.

The SARM (Selective androgen receptor modulators) are considered a safe alternative to steroids. These compounds bind only to androgen receptors found in muscles and bones, producing local anabolic effects without systemic side effects.

One of these substances is RAD-140, which is considered to be the most potent of all SARMs.

RAD-140 Advantages

Fast Muscle Gain – RAD-140 is probably the most potent anabolic substance legally available on the market. It can provide 4-6 kg of pure muscle mass gain in 6-8 weeks. In terms of strength, it is only inferior to anabolic steroids.

Increase in Strength – Due to its high anabolic index, testolone provides tremendous strength gains. It’s a great substance for breaking stagnation and records. It increases the production of red blood cells and therefore the blood supply to muscle tissue. The most significant increases in strength are seen in the 3rd-4th week of the cycle.

Loss of body fat – RAD-140 is not a substance typically used for losi, but due to strong anabolic activity and accelerated metabolism, it helps to lose several percentages of body fat.

Faster Regeneration – Another benefit to which a high anabolic index contributes. By using RAD we can train longer and more often.

" Pump " – When using testolone, muscles retain more water, making them look bigger and harder. The veins also become more visible. The effects are similar to those of Anavar in this area.

RAD-140 Side effects

Does such a strong anabolic substance have side effects?

Unfortunately, yes, but fortunately they are minor, and once the cycle is over, everything quickly normalizes. The only side effect is, in fact, testosterone suppression, which manifests during long RAD-140 cycles (lower mood and libido starting around week 8). However, unlike steroids, testolone does not affect the HPTA system, so a typical PCT using SERM drugs is not considered necessary. It is estimated that with RAD-140, testosterone levels will return to pre-cycle levels within two weeks. Taking into account the comments of my friends at the gym, I believe that this is reflected in reality.

If you decide to go for a PCT, you should start it two weeks BEFORE your SARM cycle ends.

Side effects of steroids such as gynecomastia, acne, hair loss, hepatotoxicity, prostate problems, hypertension and cardiovascular problems do NOT apply to SARMs.

RAD-140 Results

RAD-140 Before and after

My personal experience RAD-140

I started my adventure with SARMs about 5-6 years ago right after the last cycle of steroids and have been using them 3-4 times a year since then. The RAD-140 is part of just about every wetsuit I use.

Its results are very similar to those of low doses of testosterone (300-350mg/week) or LGD-4033. The only differences, in my opinion, are the lack of increased libido, which occurs when the previously mentioned substances are used, and much greater strength gains.RAD-140 is an excellent substance for gaining strength muscular mass. It gives phenomenal results in combination with MK-677 and LGD-4033 . The usual dose is 20 mg per day.

During the 10 weeks of my first cycle, I gained around 3.5 kg – keep in mind that I am close to my genetic limit. People who exercise for less than three years can count on twice the growth if they eat the right food and do their best during training.

RAD-140 Dosage

As I mentioned in the previous paragraph, I think 20mg per day is the ideal dosage for beginners. Due to its long half-life, it can be taken once a day.

Typically, testolone cycles last 6-10 weeks. I would advise people using RAD-140 for the first time not to exceed the 8 week limit.

Combination of RAD-140 with other SARMs

You can combine RAD-140 with other SARMs to improve the results.

charm Dosage Time RAD-140 10mg week 1-8 MK-677 30mg week 1-8 S23 10mg week 1-8

can gain up to 10 kg.

charm Dosage Time LGD-4033 10mg week 1-6 RAD-140 10mg week 1-6

This combination is rather recommended for beginners. Although these are two SARMs with the highest anabolic index, they work very similarly, so the effect is not as dramatic as one might think. Of course, both substances have their unique benefits; therefore, the effect of their combination will be greater than that of using a single substance in a double dose.

Where to buy the RAD-140?

Unfortunately, most SARMs in the US market have next to nothing in common with their name. Most of the recently tested products contained only a negligible amount of the notified substance. Additionally, adding prohormones and steroids is common practice among manufacturers. This is why you should only buy SARMs from reliable suppliers – they should preferably have a Certificate of Analysis (CoA) issued by an external laboratory for each batch sold.

Frequently Asked Questions

When should I take testolone?

SARM should preferably be used in the morning, at least 10-15 minutes before breakfast – this ensures optimal absorption.

What results can I expect from the first RAD-140 cycle?

The effects of the cycle depend not only on the substance itself, but also on your commitment to training and diet. Under optimal conditions, you can expect to gain 3-5 kg ​​of lean body mass over a 6-8 week cycle.

Does RAD-140 cause acne?

In most cases, this is not the case. However, it should be mentioned that SARMs can affect the production of growth hormone and testosterone, leading to problems related to abnormal balance of hormones. Personally, despite the huge penchant for acne, I have never observed SARMs to influence its intensity in any way.

Is RAD-140 legal?

Testolone is legal in most countries around the world, including France. However, it is on the WADA list, so it cannot be used by professionals.