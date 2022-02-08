Broderick Binns leaving UI, Lew Montgomery to assume interim DEI role with Iowa Athletics

Broderick Binns, the Hawkeye Athletics Department’s Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, has accepted a job outside the University of Iowa, per release.

Binns was Iowa Athletics’ first DEI director, assuming the role on an interim basis when the position was created in 2019. He was named the executive director when the role became permanent in July 2020.

“I have truly enjoyed the opportunity to lead our DEI efforts,” Binns said in a release Tuesday. “Over the past nine years as a staff member and four as a student-athlete, I have had the ability to grow personally and professionally. Thank you to so many who have helped me along the way. I am excited to begin a new chapter but will always be a Hawkeye.”

The UI did not specify what job Binns is leaving for, but he will remain in the Iowa City area.

Binns will also step down from his role as the director of the Iowa Letterwinners Club. Katie Wynn, the club’s associate director, will become the interim executive director.

Former Hawkeye football player Lew Montgomery will step into Binns’ role on an interim basis as Iowa Athletics begins a search for a new DEI director.

“I want to thank Broderick for his leadership and wish he and his family all the best in their next chapter,” Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said. “Fortunately, he is remaining in the community and has expressed his interest in staying engaged with our student-athletes and coaches. We are very excited to have someone with Lew’s extensive background and experience willing to step-in and provide leadership.”

Montgomery played for Hawkeye football from 1989-92, earning a degree in communication studies. Currently, he serves as the University of Iowa’s Finance and Operation Department’s associate director for diversity, equity, and inclusion & employment experience. He started at the UI in 2021.

Montgomery has worked in human resources, DEI, and community relations with ACT, Alliant Energy, Coca-Cola, and ConAgra Foods.

“I’m excited for this opportunity,” Montgomery said in a release. “We are not going to have a miraculous change with the snap of a finger. No one is going to believe us until we have done it, the work and the attention needed to create change comes before the belief. My goal is to impact a person’s first impulse and help them be mindful of their thoughts and the potential impact of their actions. Incidents will still occur, but we must continue to improve our institutional position in support of DE&I and use those incidents as teachable moments that influence and drive awareness, sensitivity and cultural change.”

Montgomery will be on the athletic department’s senior staff. He will assist coaches, student-athletes, and Athletics leadership in creating DEI plans.