No. 21 Iowa women’s basketball’s comeback attempt falls short against No. 6 Michigan

The Hawkeyes rallied back from a 25-point deficit in the third quarter, but couldn’t overtake the Wolverines.

Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark shoots the ball during a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Clark scored a career-high 46 points. The Wolverines beat the Hawkeyes, 98-90.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Iowa women’s basketball sophomore Caitlin Clark doesn’t pay attention to the scoreboard when she’s on the court.

So, after No. 21 Iowa fell to No. 6 Michigan, 98-90, Clark wasn’t expecting a question about the Hawkeyes’ near-comeback from a 25-point deficit.

“We were down 25?” she said, wide-eyed.

Iowa was down, 66-41, with just over three minutes left in the third quarter. Clark’s career-high 46 points — with 25 in the fourth quarter — propelled the Hawkeyes’ late comeback attempt at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

“We didn’t want it to end in a bad way,” Clark said. “So, why not go all out? That’s kind of what I did. I mean, I feel like I played really loose in that fourth quarter. I mean, I just started launching the ball.”

Clark notched her 12th double-double of the season on Sunday night, adding 10 assists to her final stat line.

“Of course, Caitlin, she’s spectacular. I mean, she’s just a special player that you’re never out of a game with somebody like her on the floor,” head coach Lisa Bluder said postgame. “ … 46 points, I mean, she’s shooting from the ‘M’, it’s just unbelievable.”

Clark scored over half of the Hawkeyes’ points on Sunday night. Five Hawkeyes combined to score Iowa’s remaining 44 points.

Big Picture

The No. 21 Hawkeyes still do not have a ranked win in the 2021-22 season. Iowa lost to then-No. 15 Iowa State on Dec. 9 and No. 23 Ohio State on Jan. 31.

Iowa is now 15-6 on the season and 9-3 in the Big Ten.

The Hawkeyes have two more ranked contests in the 2021-22 season. Iowa will face off against No. 5 Indiana on Feb. 20 in Bloomington, Indiana, and have a rematch against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Feb. 27.

Warnock, Marshall absent

Starters Gabbie Marshall and McKenna Warnock missed their second straight game on Sunday.

Marshall dressed for the game and warmed up with the Hawkeyes, but did not come off the bench. Warnock did not dress, and had a bulky brace on her left wrist.

Marshall will be a game-time decision for the Hawkeyes’ next few contests, Bluder said. Warnock, however, will be out for a longer period of time.

“McKenna, she doesn’t go to the doctor again for another week,” Bluder said postgame. “So, we don’t know for sure. Gabbie, it’s kind of just one of those things, you know, maybe next game, maybe not. We just don’t know about her.”

The Hawkeyes have had just seven players available for the past two games. Sophomores Shateah Wetering and Sharon Goodman are out for the season with ACL tears, senior forward Logan Cook hasn’t played since early January with a lower leg injury, and freshman AJ Ediger is out with a high ankle sprain suffered pregame against Ohio State.

“I think that just is testament to our team,” Clark said. “Obviously, down two starters, only two bench players, you know, that’s kind of what this has all been about. Faced a lot of adversity these past couple weeks, but I think that’s only gonna make us stronger in the long run.”

Up next

Iowa will return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday to take on Minnesota. The Hawkeyes defeated the Golden Gophers, 105-49, on Jan. 20 in Minneapolis.

Tip is at 6:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on BTN+.