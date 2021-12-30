Photos: 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl Day for Kids

The 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl hosted Day for Kids at Fun Spot America Theme Park in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday, Dec. 30.

Iowa and Kentucky attended the event and players paired with kids for rides. The event lasted two hours with interviews at the end.

Iowa tight end Sam Laporta spoke about managing bowl week fun and game planning. “You got to know what takes your time and your energy of course,” Laporta said. “We practiced the last couple of days and it’s kind of our off day so we get to experience Orlando and have some of the fun…”

Iowa and Kentucky matchup in the 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.