Plenty of bad ‘memz’ for Iowa, Jordan Bohannon in 20-point loss to Iowa State

Bohannon left his shoes on the court when Iowa beat Iowa State in Ames in 2019. After Thursday’s 73-53 Cyclone win, Iowa State got its revenge.

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon drives to the basket. Bohannon led Iowa in scoring with 17 points during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and No. 17 Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum in Ames on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. The Cyclones defeated the Hawkeyes, 73-53.

AMES — Right as the final buzzer put an end to No. 17 Iowa State’s 73-53 win over Iowa at Hilton Coliseum on Thursday, the Cyclone men’s basketball Twitter account fired off a tweet that may have been sitting in its drafts for two years.

“Thanks for the memz,” the tweet said.

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon took off his sneakers, wrote that same phrase on them in sharpie, and left the shoes on Iowa State’s court after a Hawkeye win in Ames in 2019. It was, at the time, believed to be the final time the guard from Marion, Iowa, would play on the road in the Cy-Hawk rivalry. Two years later, Bohannon and the Hawkeyes likely don’t want to remember anything from their latest trip to Ames.

The Hawkeyes (7-3 overall) shot only 27 percent from the floor and were outrebounded by 18 in their 20-point loss to the Cyclones (9-0), their largest-ever loss to the in-state rival. The largest Hawkeye win in the series (28 points) came last year at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa’s loss snaps its three-game winning streak in the series and marks nine losses in its last 10 games played in Ames. The 53 points are Iowa’s fewest in a game since 2019. Head coach Fran McCaffery’s team has now lost three straight games after stating the season 7-0.

Bohannon, a sixth-year senior, led Iowa with 17 points, but shot only 4-of-12 from the field.

“It hurts big time,” Bohannon said. “This is everything that kids in Iowa want to grow up playing in. They want to win these [Cy-Hawk] games. Iowa State has a phenomenal team this year. I have to give them a lot of credit.”

When Bohannon left his shoes on the court in Ames in 2019, it was during the first of his three senior seasons. The Big Ten’s all-time leader in 3-pointers took a medical redshirt later that season to undergo surgery on his hip. After the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, Bohannon opted to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility he was given by the NCAA because of the pandemic and return to the Hawkeyes.

Iowa State’s student section chanted “F—k Bohannon” and “One more year” at the 6-foot-1 guard throughout Thursday night.

“It was fun as hell,” Bohannon said of the atmosphere. “It was everything I signed up for when I came back here. People have been talking crap to me ever since I decided to come back — a lot of people from obviously the opposite fanbase. I left my shoes last time, and I knew it was going to be a hostile environment … Iowa State has one of the best fanbases in the country. They are rowdy and get up into you.”

The Cyclones only won two games all of last season, but are perfect through nine games to start the 2021-22 campaign under first-year head coach T. J. Otzelberger.

Iowa led by a point through the first 10 minutes of the first half. Then Iowa State took over. The Cyclones led by 12 at halftime and went on a 14-3 run to start the second half before the Hawkeyes even took a timeout. A graphic saying “no mercy” appeared on the video board in the second half. Iowa State didn’t provide any. By the time the final buzzer sounded this time around, Bohannon’s shoes stayed on his feet as he walked to the locker room to Cyclone fans singing “Sweet Caroline” and chanting “Cyclones State’’ in the stands.

“First and foremost, I’d say we made them uncomfortable,” Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington said. “We watched film and we noticed that they never really saw ball pressure like ours. They never really saw intensity like ours. They were just sort of free to do whatever they wanted and run up and down the court and get shots off. We knew we had to make them uncomfortable.”

Brockington led Iowa with 29 points and 10 rebounds. Iowa forward Keegan Murray, who entered the game as the nation’s leading scorer, was held scoreless in the first half and shot four-of-17 from the field on the night. Murray finished with nine points.

Iowa does not get a chance to end its losing streak and get rid of its bad “memz” until Dec. 18, when it plays Utah State in South Dakota.

“It’s been a tough stretch, but that’s what this is,” McCaffery said. “That’s what this level is. You’re going to play some tough road games against some tough teams. You have to grow. It’s a process and it takes time. We weren’t good tonight … We have to be better collectively for longer periods of time.”