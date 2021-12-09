Photos: Iowa Heartlanders vs. Toledo Walleye

The Iowa Heartlanders lost to the Toledo Walleye, 4-0, at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. This brought the Heartlanders to a 5-12 record on the season.

Heartlanders head coach Gerry Fleming and two Heartlanders players entered the ECHL’s Health and Safety Protocol area for testing. Fleming and the two players did not play that night. Assistant coach Derek Damon led the team.

Heartlanders captain Kris Bennett was also unavailable to play because he played with the Iowa Wild hockey team on Tuesday.

The Walleye have outscored the Heartlanders by a season total of 21-14. The two teams will face off again at Xtream Arena on Friday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 11.