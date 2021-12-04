Iowa men’s basketball falls to No. 2 Purdue

The Iowa men’s basketball team dropped its first game of the season Friday. The Hawkeyes were defeated by the No. 2 Boilermakers, 77-70.

Iowa men’s basketball guard Tony Perkins celebrates in the Hawkeyes’ 85-51 win over the Portland State Vikings at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Nov. 26, 2021.

Iowa forward Keegan Murray didn’t play in the Iowa men’s basketball team’s game against No. 2 Purdue Friday night. Murray has averaged 24.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game in the seven contests he’s played in this year.

With Murray out, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery inserted Kris Murray — Keegan’s twin brother — into his starting lineup. Kris Murray scored 12 points and nabbed four rebounds in the Hawkeyes’ 77-70 loss to the Boilermakers at Mackey Arena.

Iowa hung with Purdue for most of Friday’s game, even piecing together an 18-5 scoring run late in the second half.

The Hawkeyes’ success in the second half was predicated on their press. On the evening, Iowa forced Purdue to turn the ball over 17 times — a season-high for the Boilermakers.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa dropped its first conference game of the season Friday. The Hawkeyes’ overall record is now 7-1.

Iowa started the season with seven consecutive wins against nonconference opponents.

PERKINS AND McCAFFERY’S BIG DAY

Sophomore Tony Perkins netted 14 points off the bench Friday. The guard also contributed a pair of steals. Perkins has scored in double figures in four of his last six games.

Sophomore forward Patrick McCaffery led the Hawkeyes with 15 points, as well as five rebounds and three assists.

IOWA IN FOUL TROUBLE

Without 6-foot-11 former Hawkeye center Luka Garza, the Hawkeyes went into Mackey Arena with a size disadvantage against the Boilermakers. Iowa’s tallest starters, Filip Rebraca and Patrick McCaffery, both stand at 6-foot-9.

Iowa struggled against Purdue center Zach Edey, who comes in at 7-foot-4. Edey and the Boilermakers drew multiple fouls early against the Hawkeyes, forcing head coach Fran McCaffery to go deep to his bench.

Rebraca fouled out, while sophomore guard Ahron Ulis and Kris Murray committed four fouls. The Hawkeyes and Boilermakers committed 47 fouls combined throughout the game.

UP NEXT

Iowa will return to Iowa City on Monday for a game against Illinois.

Illinois most recently defeated Rutgers, 86-51, Thursday night. Tipoff between the Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.