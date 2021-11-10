Iowa men’s basketball breezes by Longwood University, 106-73

The Hawkeyes made nearly 56 percent of their field goal attempts in their season-opener against the Lancers Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon shoots a 3-pointer during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Longwood at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Bohannon shot 6-8 from outside the arc with 18 points.The Hawkeyes defeated the Lancers 106-73.

The University of Iowa men’s basketball team defeated Longwood University, 106-73, Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Sophomore forward Keegan Murray led the Hawkeyes in scoring and rebounding with 24 points and seven boards. Senior guard Connor McCaffery and Keegan’s brother, Kris Murray, also registered seven rebounds apiece.

Iowa shot efficiently from 3-point range Tuesday. The Hawkeyes made 45.5 percent of their 3-point attempts on 15-of-33 shooting.

“I don’t know that we’ll make 15 [3-pointers] every night,” Hawkeye head coach Fran McCaffery said postgame. “I think we’ve got enough 3-point shooting. I think [sophomore forward Patrick McCaffery] will be a good 3-point shooter. He didn’t make any tonight. [Freshman guard] Payton Sandfort went 2-for-7, but I think he’s a really good 3-point shooter. That’s kinda how it is.”

“You know, we might have some nights where we’re not making them, and we better do some other things,” Fran McCaffery added. “But I do think we have a variety of guys that can stretch the floor.”

Senior guard Jordan Bohannon led Iowa’s shooting effort from downtown, hitting six of his eight attempts from distance. He finished the game with 18 points.

CONNOR McCAFFERY INJURED

Connor McCaffery exited Tuesday’s game with injuries twice. McCaffery was assisted to the Hawkeyes’ locker room on both occasions.

McCaffery promptly returned to the court after his first trip back to Iowa’s locker room with trainer Brad Floy.

The second time McCaffery went down with an injury, he rolled on Mediacom court in pain. He then slapped the floor multiple times in frustration before he was assisted to Carver’s tunnel.

McCaffery returned to Iowa’s bench before the final whistle of Tuesday’s contest was blown.

“Yeah, you know, the first one, you always worry about him falling on his hip,” Fran McCaffery said. “I wasn’t going to put him back in. He said he was ready to go. He did well when I put him back in. He hit a three. He was tied for our lead in rebounding.”

“[Then] he gets a traffic rebound and then falls on his ankle,” Fran McCaffery added. “I don’t think it’s real bad — hopefully not. We need him. He iced it. He was walking on it, so that’s always a good sign.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa was one of nine Big Ten Conference teams to open its season with a win Tuesday. Penn State, Rutgers, and No. 6 Michigan didn’t play. The Wolverines, Nittany Lions, and Scarlet Knights will all play their season-openers Wednesday.

Nebraska and Michigan State both lost Tuesday night. The Cornhuskers fell to the Western Illinois Leathernecks, 75-74, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. The Spartans lost to the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks in the State Farm Champions Classic played at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York.

UP NEXT

Iowa’s next game is scheduled for Friday at 7:01 p.m. The Hawkeyes will take on Kansas City at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Roos are already 0-1 this season. They lost to the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 71-56, Tuesday evening at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. Iowa and Minnesota are the only Big Ten teams Kansas City will play this season.