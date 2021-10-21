Opinion | Herky’s revamp was a much needed update

The Hawkeyes’ new look was a good call by the UI because the new look better embodies what Herky represents.

Herky gets the crowd excited before a football game between Iowa and Kent State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Golden Flashes with a score of 30-7. (Grace Smith/The Daily Iowan)

It’s a cool clear autumn night. The Hawkeyes are winning, and you and your fellow classmates are proudly chanting the Iowa fight song underneath the blinding lights of Kinnick Stadium. As the Hawkeyes score yet another touchdown, you watch Herky charge across the field, wildly waving the Iowa flag and hear the crowd erupt in an elated cheer.

This is a cherished tradition that generations of Hawkeyes have participated in, but there is a discrepancy between experiences over the years. In 2014, Herky finally had a makeover. While some fans long for the old Herky back, many favor this newer version.

If you were a student before 2014, you watched the bobble headed Herky with a disproportionate head-to-body ratio sprint across the field. If you were a student after 2014, you watched the more toned, masculine version of Herky baring his teeth as he does his victory lap.

There has been much controversy surrounding this decision to revamp Herky’s image, as does any issue regarding football at Iowa.

Herky the Hawk has been a symbol of the university since 1948. After his predecessor, a real-life bear named Burch, was deemed unsuitable to be the mascot after terrorizing the football team on the bus ride to a game, a contest was created to pick Iowa’s new mascot.

Dick Spencer III, a professor at UI, came up with the concept and from this, Herky was born.

While he has had slight modifications over the years, in 2014, the UI decided to take Herky in a new direction. They removed the iconic football helmet, buffed him up, and stuck him with an everlasting sneer.

Matthew Kliegl, a second-year student and a member of Herky’s security team, has been a lifelong Hawkeye fan. He has childhood memories of the old Herky and with his current position, he received a lot of first-hand experiences with this new version of Herky.

“The old Herky was a staple to Iowa’s history, and he will be missed,” Kliegl said. “But this new version of Herky much better embodies what Herky’s all about — he’s much more intimidating and that’s what we need in a mascot.”

Despite this, some may argue that Herky should not be intimidating due to the amount of time he has to interact with kids. Who wouldn’t be scared of this oversized bird coming up to them? Fortunately, this has not seemed to be a problem, and kids adore this new Herky just as much as the last one.

There is much to say about the difference in the mascot’s physical appearance, but on a more practical note, “Herky 2.0” is a much more formidable mascot. The old Herky head weighed about 30 pounds and limited the motion of the person wearing it a considerable amount. With this lighter and more pliant suit, Herky can be more animate when doing his job to energize the crowd. It can’t hurt that he can now turn his head, as well.

While the old Herky mascot will forever live in the hearts of Hawkeyes, this change was a constructive change that will lead the Hawks in a new direction.

Columns reflect the opinions of the authors and are not necessarily those of the Editorial Board, The Daily Iowan, or other organizations in which the author may be involved.