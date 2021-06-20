University of Iowa alum opens doors of kickboxing gym, 9Round, in Coralville

The former Hawkeye, Jennifer Hoeger, said her education in business and dance at the University of Iowa guided the process of opening the gym in Coralville.

9Round 30 Min Kickboxer Fitness Owner Jennifer (Jen) Hoeger takes timeout to pose for a pictureon Monday, June 15 2021. Hoeger is also one of the trainers at 9Round.

University of Iowa alum Jennifer Hoeger said it took almost two years to prepare her business, 9Round Fitness, for opening. After COVID-19 stalled the launch of the gym, the doors opened to the public on June 1.

“We did all of our business training virtually and overall had a lot of setbacks,” Hoeger said. “Even the paint companies could not make us paint because of the Texas freeze … but we are finally here.”

Hoeger graduated from the UI in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in dance and entrepreneurship and still resides in Johnson County.

“I love this area and the Iowa City community, there is so much to like and so much to do here,” Hoeger said.

The 9Round Fitness franchise specializes in a 30-minute, full-body workout following the completion of nine different fitness stations. Hoeger’s 9Round location in Coralville is the first in the area and one of more than 600 locations worldwide, a release from 9Round said.

Carter Krall, a personal trainer at 9Round, who just graduated from the UI, said instead of heavyweights and running, the workouts are focused on kickboxing and cardio, a unique aspect to the local gym.

“I saw 9Round as a great opportunity for me,” Krall said. “I have been a personal trainer but wanted something more than the typical working with the same people every day doing the same workouts.”

Krall said anyone can join the gym no matter their skill level.

“People come to me and I get their workout in, I see new people everyday with each person having a different skill level,” Krall said.

“What I like the most is meeting and helping new people, learning more about yourself, and learning more about kickboxing,” added Karli McClure, a new trainer that just joined the 9Round team.

Hoeger said her experience at the UI motivated her to start this 9Round location near Iowa City.

“After working with Jennifer from dance, I decided to join the team. I love fitness and helping people,” McClure said. “The UI taught me so much about the business side of things,” Hoeger said.

Hoeger said she wants this gym to bring people from the Iowa City area together in a fun workout environment.

“What I want people to know is that this is a place where anyone can come in, my goal is to get people in the gym with all different skill levels,” Hoeger said. “I want people to get stronger both physically and mentally. At the end of the day, it is for the people.”