Film: Silent Screens

Before Filmscene officially reopened their doors on May 28th, 2021, the future of independent movie theaters was put into question. Iowa City Filmmakers reflect on the impact of the covid-19 pandemic and explain the importance of independent movie theaters like Filmscene. Independent movie theaters are the blood that lets the film industry flow. While the general public may be into big-budget blockbusters and award-winners, our most important voices in the film landscape made by those who tell stories that leave bigger impacts on small communities and countries. Those voices are amplified by independent theaters such as Filmscene and are vital to connecting with films in general. While streaming and video-on-demand releases are accessible and more convenient, the overall cinematic experience thrives in a movie theater with people with different backgrounds and identities giving their undivided attention to the visual story unfolding before their eyes.