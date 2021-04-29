University of Iowa to introduce Office of Institutional Equity to concentrate on civil rights, sexual misconduct, Title IX concerns

The Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is reconstructing existing UI offices for a more streamlined process of handling reports.

The Old Capitol building is seen on March, 6, 2021.

The University of Iowa is create a new office in the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion that will streamline parts of three separate offices that handle reports of sexual misconduct, free speech violations, bias, and discrimination.

Called the Office of Institutional Equity, the office will begin operating in August 2021, and is expected to focus on reporting, investigation, and support services for civil rights, sexual misconduct, and Title IX concerns.

Title IX refers to the Education Amendments of 1972 that protects those who are subject to discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal finance assistance, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

According to an Iowa Now article, 83 students, faculty, and staff, selected by their college and unit leadership, recently attended 12-hour long “Journey to Unity” listening sessions, and provided feedback to the diversity, equity, and inclusion division. Liz Tovar, who stepped into a permanent executive officer and associate vice president, Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion role this semester, introduced the campaign in January.



“One consistent theme revealed in recent listening sessions was improving our ability to address civil rights, Title IX, and equity issues on campus,” Tovar said. “We will begin the process to align all our assets to provide effective and efficient support for the entire campus community.”

Five areas of concern stood out:

Expand the training of free speech and diversity, equity, and inclusion understanding

Strengthen accountability in upholding institutional values

Increase listening in the campus community and tell Iowa’s DEI stories

Expand campus leadership DEI engagement and commitment to growth

Actively ensure a welcoming community for all in Iowa City

A 2020 campus climate survey for faculty and staff found that underrepresented groups reported lower levels of satisfaction and higher likelihood of considering leaving the UI in the past year. Overall, 73 percent of faculty, staff, and postdoctoral scholars reported being satisfied with the campus climate, similar to the first survey launched two years ago. The UI is collecting student responses now for the student campus climate survey.

The Office of Institutional Equity will combine the current Office of Equal Opportunity and Diversity, the Office of Sexual Misconduct Response Coordinator, and parts of the Office of Student Accountability related to Title IX complaints and investigations.

The new office will use the teams’ combined expertise in order to better address the needs of the university through. It will have a single, centralized complaint investigation team, coordinate intake and record-keeping, and improve response times to investigations.

The reorganization and establishment of the office will progress throughout the spring and summer, and will be complete in August. Additional measures to be taken from the “Journey to Unity” will be announced in the coming weeks and months, according to the release.