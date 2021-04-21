Iowa women’s gymnast named College Gym News Comeback Gymnast of the Year

Iowa’s all-around JerQuavia Henderson performs on the beam during a women’s gymnastics meet between Iowa, Minnesota, and Maryland on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at Carver Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes came in second with a score of 196.775 after the Gophers won with 196.975 and Maryland lost with 195.350. Henderson received a score of 9.875.

Iowa women’s gymnast JerQuavia Henderson is the College Gym News Comeback Gymnast of the Year.

The sophomore missed her entire freshman season in 2020 after she ruptured her Achilles. When she returned to the gym in 2021, she performed at such a high level that she finished the season with All-America honors.

Henderson earned a share of the Big Ten floor title with a 9.950 and tied for first in that event at the NCAA Regionals with a 9.925.

The Peoria, Illinois, native earned second-team Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association honors after posting a 9.944 national qualifying score on floor. On Feb. 13, she tied the Iowa program record in that event with of 9.975, which included a 10.00 from one judge.

Henderson competed in all-around eight times during the season, with her season-high score of 39.325 coming in her all-around debut Jan. 31.

The GymHawks won their first Big Ten title in school history in 2021 and went as high as No. 7 in the nation, the highest ever in program history. The team finished the season ranked No. 17 after accomplishing four out the top nine team scores in program history.