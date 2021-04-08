Buzzerio garners first-team All-Big Ten recognition

Iowa volleyball junior Courtney Buzzerio is the first Hawkeye to earn first-team All-Big Ten honors since Sara Meyermann did so in 2001.

Iowa outside hitter Courtney Buzzerio spikes a ball towards the Ohio side of the net during a volleyball match between the University of Iowa and Ohio State University at Carver Hawkeye Arena on Friday, November 29, 2019. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes 3-1.

Iowa volleyball junior Courtney Buzzerio has been named to the All-Big Ten first team, per a Thursday afternoon release.

Buzzerio is the first Hawkeye to make the All-Big Ten first team since Sara Meyermann did so in 2001.

The Chino Hills, California, native is the first Hawkeye to earn first-team All-Big Ten honors under the watchful eye of second-year head coach Vicki Brown.

In 20 total games this season, Buzzerio led the Hawkeyes in kills and service aces with 184 and 20, respectively.

Splitting time at outside hitter and setter, Buzzerio registered 323 assists, 127 digs, and 46 blocks. Buzzerio ranked second on Iowa’s roster in assists and third in digs.

The 6-foot-5 junior also manufactured a team-high eight double-doubles in 2020-21. On Feb. 5 against Indiana, Buzzerio produced her third career triple-double.

Buzzerio was one of just 22 players in the country to record a triple-double this season. She was the only player in the Big Ten to do so.

The conference also announced Thursday that junior outside hitter Edina Schmidt has been given Iowa’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

The Berlin, Germany, native led the Hawkeyes with 587 attack attempts in 2020-21. She finished the year with 183 kills — good for second-best on Iowa’s roster.

The Hawkeyes finished the 2020-21 season 4-16 overall. Brown is now 14-37 overall and 8-32 in-conference as the Hawkeyes’ head coach.