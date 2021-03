After an injury scare from Hawkeye guard Joe Wieskamp, who did not return to the game, No. 5 Iowa held on to get past No. 25 Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye on Sunday, 77-73. After the game, it was announced that Iowa forward Luka Garza’s jersey number would be retired after the season.

Gallery | 23 Photos Shivansh Ahuja Seniors' jerseys are brought onto the court during a men's basketball game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, March 7, 2021. The Hawkeyes, celebrating senior day, defeated the Badgers, 77-73.