Luka Garza named Naismith Trophy Player and Big Ten Co-Player of the Week

The senior averaged 26.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in two Hawkeye victories last week.

Iowa center Luka Garza looks to shoot a basket during the first half of a men’s basketball game against Penn State on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 at Carver Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions, 74-68. Garza broke the record for Iowa’s all-time leading scorer during the second half and now has a career total of 2,126 points.

Iowa men’s basketball All-American Luka Garza was tabbed the Naismith Trophy Player and Big Ten Co-Player of the Week on Monday for his efforts in Iowa’s two victories last week.

Garza (6-foot-11, 265 pounds) helped lead the Hawkeyes to a pair of victories over No. 21 Wisconsin (77-62) and Penn State (74-68). The All-American averaged 26.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, two assists, and one block in the two contests.

The native of Washington, D.C., became the Iowa men’s basketball program’s all-time leading scorer in its last outing against Penn State on Sunday. Garza broke the school’s 32-year old record held by Roy Marble. Garza’s layup with 8:18 remaining in the second half was the record-breaking basket. Garza recorded his 31st career double-double and team-leading 10th of the season, totaling 23 points and 11 rebounds, against the Nittany Lions.

Garza totaled 30 points and eight rebounds against the Badgers last Thursday. He was 11-of-19 (.579) from the field, including a blistering 4-of-6 (.667) from 3-point territory. The 15-point victory at Wisconsin is Iowa’s largest margin of victory in Madison since a 15-point win over the Badgers on Jan. 25, 1988.

Garza and the No. 9 Hawkeyes (17-6, 11-5) will face No. 3 Michigan (16-1, 11-1) on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.