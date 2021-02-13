Wind Chill Advisory for University of Iowa community until Feb. 15

A Wind Chill Advisory was issued from 6 p.m. Feb 13 to noon on Feb. 15. Frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes.

The Old Capitol from behind a snow fort wall, on Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021.

A Hawk Alert Wind Chill Advisory was issued from 6 p.m. Feb. 13 until noon on Feb. 15, warning that frostbite is possible in 10 minutes and the community should avoid outdoor activity if possible.

Dean of Students Angie Reams said in an email to the University of Iowa community that wind chill could reach temperatures of -20 to -30 degrees.

When it is this cold, Reams said, all students are encouraged to use good judgment and avoid unnecessary travel during this time, as frostbite can occur in as little as 10 to 15 minutes.

Reams said if classes are cancelled, the university will issue a Hawk Alert and post the cancellation to the UI Homepage, UI Emergency Information website, and its Twitter account.