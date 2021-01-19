Iowa women’s basketball game at Rutgers postponed
The game was scheduled for Sunday.
January 19, 2021
The Iowa women’s basketball team’s game at Rutgers on Sunday has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Rutgers program.
The Rutgers Department of Athletics and its sports medicine staff made the decision in consultation with the Big Ten Conference.
Iowa and Rutgers will work with the Big Ten in determining potential rescheduling options later this season.
Iowa (9-3, 5-3) will play at Maryland on Thursday. Tipoff is at 4 p.m., and the game will be televised on BTN.
