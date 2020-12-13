Iowa men’s hoops runs past Northern Illinois for victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena

The game between the Hawkeyes and the Huskies did not stay close for very long.

Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa center Luka Garza (55) takes a shot during the second quarter between Iowa and Northern Illinois at Carver Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Hannah Kinson/Daily Iowan via USA TODAY Network

The No. 3 Iowa men’s basketball team’s Sunday matchup didn’t bring the same level of intrigue as its last two with North Carolina and Iowa State. But the end result was the same.

The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 106-54, to improve to 6-0 this season.

The game was tied at 10 after a back and forth first six minutes, but Iowa quickly jumped out to a 23-10 lead. Iowa led 51-27 in the first half, and then continued to dominate in the second half. Iowa started the second half on a 20-5 run to extend its advantage. And Northern Illinois looked just as outmatched the rest of the game.

From a full-court pass by Joe Toussaint to Patrick McCaffery for a layup that resembled a quarterback connecting with a wide receiver downfield, to Luka Garza scoring at will, it wasn’t much of a challenge for the Hawkeyes on the court.

Iowa’s victory is Fran McCaffery’s 200th in his 11 seasons as the team’s head coach.

Garza finished the game with 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting in only 20 minutes. Joe Wieskamp also eclipsed the 20-point mark, scoring 20 on 9-of-13 shooting.

Keegan Murray did it all for the Hawkeyes in his extended minutes off the bench. The true freshman tallied 10 points, five rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and two steals in 15 minutes.

As a team, Iowa shot 56 percent from the field and tallied 29 assists.

Anthony Crump led the way for Northern Illinois, scoring 10 points.

The next time Iowa takes the court, it will be against top-ranked Gonzaga on Dec. 19 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.